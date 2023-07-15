CHEYENNE — Colby Smith dabbled in the roughstock events that most young men who set their sights on a future in rodeo do.
He started riding sheep in mutton busting competitions before graduating to calves and steers. The next step was riding bulls.
CHEYENNE — Colby Smith dabbled in the roughstock events that most young men who set their sights on a future in rodeo do.
He started riding sheep in mutton busting competitions before graduating to calves and steers. The next step was riding bulls.
There was just one problem.
“To be honest, I’m kind of terrified of bulls,” the 18-year-old said with a laugh. “I feel like I can get on horses with full confidence and have fun. It’s something I can work on and do for a lifetime.”
Smith gave team roping a go, but ultimately discovered a passion for saddle bronc riding. That’s the event he’ll compete in when he climbs into the chute at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.
The Burns High graduate has his first saddle bronc riding round during Monday night’s main performance. His second effort comes during slack Friday morning.
Smith earned his spot at his first NHSFR by placing third in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s season standings. He won the second Big Piney rodeo during the spring portion of the season, and followed that with a runner-up finish at the first Newcastle rodeo. He placed third outright in three rodeos and split third in another. Smith also had three fourth-place finishes.
The top four athletes in each event earn NHSFR berths. Smith sat fourth in the saddle bronc standings heading into last year’s state finals, but ended up being leapfrogged in the final standings and finishing fifth.
Smith’s run at an NHSFR bid was all the more impressive considering he didn’t take up saddle bronc riding until the summer before his junior year.
“I borrowed a saddle, went out and tried to get on a few horses,” Smith said. “I found a bronc riding school and figured out I really liked it.
“I got the hang of it and starting working on the basics every day. Then, I started hitting the high school rodeos more and more.”
Most of his season points were earned during the spring portion of the slate. That didn’t keep Smith from feeling disappointed by having an NHSFR ticket slip through his fingers.
“That motivated me to get after it every day and really start learning,” Smith said. “It left me with something to build off of during my senior year, so I disciplined myself to get to this goal.”
Smith found inspiration from professional saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, who has captured the aggregate title at three of his six Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals Rodeo appearances. The 27-year-old from nearby Hillsdale is ranked No. 11 in the most recent PRCA standings.
“Brody lent me a saddle and the gear I needed, and showed me some things I needed to work on,” Smith said. “Brody, his dad, Tommy, and their whole family are great people who are willing to help you. They saw something in me, and that made me believe in myself.
“That got me excited about saddle bronc. It disciplined me and motivated me to work harder and be a better bronc rider so I can compete and get where Brody is.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.