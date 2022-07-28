Trey Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., competes in bull riding at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Frontier Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sage Kimzey of Salado, Texas, competes in bull riding during the fourth performance of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on July 27, 2022, at Frontier Park Arena. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Creek Young of Rogersville, Mo., competes in bull riding at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Frontier Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Trey Kimzey qualified for the National Finals Rodeo during his second season as a professional bull rider.
He needed every last penny he earned to grab the 15th and final spot in the 2019 edition of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end championship. Kimzey placed in one go-round and finished 13th in the aggregate race at that Las Vegas event. When all was said and done, Kimzey ended the year No. 15 in the world.
“Everybody pours so much blood, sweat and tears into making the finals every year,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “That’s what everyone wants. There’s nothing like the bright lights of Vegas. Everyone talks about their favorite rodeos, and they put the NFR at the top.
“It’s the best rodeo in the world. There’s no comparison.”
The Strong City, Oklahoma, cowboy enjoyed his NFR experience so much that he views his past two seasons as disappointments because he finished outside the top 15.
Kimzey hasn’t clinched his spot in this year’s NFR, but he’s about as close as a cowboy can get. The 23-year-old is No. 6 in the world standings with more than $86,000 in earnings. He added $2,097 to that total by splitting first place with Canyon Bass of Wimberly, Texas, during Tuesday’s Cheyenne Frontier Days quarterfinal round.
“Not making the finals two years in a row will dang sure light a fire inside a guy and get him going,” Kimzey said. “I know I’m a top 15 bull rider in the world, and I deserve to be in Vegas. I just have to go out and do it.”
Kimzey has won the outright championship at two rodeos this year, and split the crown at two more. His season earnings have come from steady paychecks. They haven’t been artificially inflated by wins at a few high-dollar rodeos, traveling partner Creek Young said.
“He’s been staying on as many as he can and earning a little bit every time he gets on,” said the Rogersville, Missouri, bull rider, who is No. 11 in the standings. “He’s been grinding, and it’s been paying off.”
Kimzey strives for that sort of consistency.
“Some guys ride 25% or 30% of their bulls and think they’re doing amazing,” he said. “Those are good stats, but that extra 10% is where the real difference comes.”
Young reached the NFR for the first time last year, and finished fifth in the world standings. He and Kimzey have shared a similar mindset this season.
“We’re going through this year with no quit, no backup plan and trying to stay on every single bull and go to as many rodeos as we can,” Young said. “We have a different attitude, and it’s been working for him.”
This is Kimzey’s fifth season as a pro, and he credits experience for his breakout this season.
“This is a mental game, and doing it for a few years has taught me how to deal with the highs and the lows,” he said. “I’ve gotten on a lot more bulls the past few years, which has helped me improve quite a bit.”
Kimzey is the younger brother of seven-time world champions Sage Kimzey. The elder Kimzey is fourth in the world standings despite having surgery to repair a nagging left shoulder injury earlier this summer.
Rodeo was a way of life for the Kimzeys. Their father, Ted, let the boys join him as he went up and down the road entertaining crowds as a rodeo clown and barrelman. From roping to roughstock riding, Trey Kimzey did just about every event that was offered in junior high rodeo, but he always had the same goal.
“Not matter what, I always knew I was going to ride bulls,” he said with a laugh.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.