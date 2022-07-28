CHEYENNE – Trey Kimzey qualified for the National Finals Rodeo during his second season as a professional bull rider.

He needed every last penny he earned to grab the 15th and final spot in the 2019 edition of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end championship. Kimzey placed in one go-round and finished 13th in the aggregate race at that Las Vegas event. When all was said and done, Kimzey ended the year No. 15 in the world.

