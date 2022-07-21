Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress advanced to the semifinals of the Calgary Stampede last weekend, and made a boatload of money in the process.

The 26-year-old won the fourth round with a 90-point ride on the back of Yule-Northcott’s Smokin’ Hippy, which earned him $5,500. He picked up a $12,000 bonus for advancing to the semifinals.

