Cress cleans up at Calgary Stampede Jul 21, 2022 Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress advanced to the semifinals of the Calgary Stampede last weekend, and made a boatload of money in the process.The 26-year-old won the fourth round with a 90-point ride on the back of Yule-Northcott's Smokin' Hippy, which earned him $5,500. He picked up a $12,000 bonus for advancing to the semifinals.In the semis, Cress was seventh with an 80-point ride. The top four spots in the semis advanced to the showdown round. In all, Cress posted six qualified rides and earned $27,000.However, only $10,703 of that counted toward the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. Cress is currently No. 2 in the world with nearly $129,000 in earnings this season.