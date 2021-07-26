Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress of Hillsdale won the championship at the Days of ’47 Rodeo and Cowboy Games on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The 25-year-old scored 90.5 points on Sankey Rodeo’s Black Tie. The score was matched by Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Montana.
Cress got the gold medal based on the Days of ’47 tie-breaker, which is who had the higher score during the semifinals. Cress scored 89 points during Thursday night’s performance.
Cress earned $18,750 for his efforts. The 2015 Cheyenne East graduate was third in the most recent Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings with more than $95,100 in earnings.