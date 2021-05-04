CHEYENNE – Jaxon Farella won three events at the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Newcastle this past weekend.
Farella won goat tying at both rodeos, clocking in at 8.87 seconds in the first and 8.84 in the second. He also won ribbon roping with heeler Ava Reno of Gillette in the first rodeo (9.25). They were second in the final rodeo (17.0).
Farella also placed second in tie-down roping in the second rodeo with a time of 30.31 seconds.
Farella is second in the season’s all-around standings with 250 points. He leads the state in goat tying, is second in tie-down and ribbon roping, and he and Cheyenne’s Trigg Thompson are tied for third in team roping.
Thompson placed fifth in ribbon roping in the first rodeo with heeler Laney Salo of Grover, Colorado, clocking in at 25.37 seconds. They were second in the second rodeo at 15.37. Thompson sits third in the season boys breakaway roping standings.
Cheyenne bull rider Dalton Willis won the second event with a 62-point ride, and was second in the first at 50 points. He sits second in the season standings with 48.5 points.
Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett won bull riding in the first rodeo at 60 points, but did not record a score in the second. He continues to lead the season standings with 80 points.