CHEYENNE – Wyomingites have a soft spot for those that attend the only four-year university in the state. PRCA tie-down roper Jake Pratt found that out during his rodeo career at the University of Wyoming, when he placed second at the College National Finals Rodeo.
“I couldn’t hear myself think, it was so loud.” the Ellensburg, Washington native said with a chuckle.
Pratt felt the roar of the crowd once again Saturday. This time, however, it was on one of rodeo’s biggest stages. The former UW cowboy posted a final time of 12.3 seconds to win the semifinal and claim a spot in Championship Sunday.
Because he went later in the round, the calves were more fresh than usual. This nearly caused Pratt to over-shoot his calf. But once he roped it, Pratt had little to no issues.
“The key with fresh calves is to control them.” Pratt said. “Once we got to the ground, I just wanted to slow down and make sure she was as comfortable, and then tie her up.”
Pratt knows what is at stake Sunday. While he is allowing himself to visualize success, Pratt is well aware it comes down to the basics of roping.
Still, winning the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo would be a dream come true.
“This is one of the greatest rodeos there is,” Pratt said. “It’s a bucket list rodeo for everyone. It’s a little challenging to get through all the way, but now that we are in the finals, hopefully we come out victorious.”
Saturday saw a talented set on the last day of the semifinals. Not just in terms of cowboys in the field, but in terms of the stock, as well.
When it comes down to it, cowboys can only control what they do. It’s what helped rookie Bryce Jensen record a final score of 89.5 to win Saturday’s bull riding semifinal. After his ride, the Huntsville, Texas, did his television interview with an ear-to-ear grin.
“My head’s in the clouds right now,” the 18-year-old said. “I don’t know, I’m speechless right now.”
Jensen said he had little to no idea what to expect from Stace Smith Rodeos’ Redneck Romeo. He said he was able to watch one video prior to his ride.
It ended up being all he needed.
“He was a strong bull right there in my hand,” Jensen said. “He came out there, and he was just good.”
Waverly, Kansas, resident Jess Pope picked up the win in bareback to kick off Saturday’s semifinals. Pope was very familiar with Three Hills Rodeo’s Short Stuff Bucks, who helped him earn the win with an 86.5.
“I got on it at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this year,” the three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier said. “It was a lot better (Saturday) than it was over there. It kind of surprised me right out of the gate. It whacked me in the back.”
Pope has won rodeo’s biggest stage two times before. However, the 24-year-old has yet to win the “Daddy of ’em All.” After a slow start to his summer, winning CFD would be another notch in Pope’s excellent start to his career.
“I’ve been here a couple times, but haven’t been able to get it done,” Pope said. “This is one of those rodeos where you say ‘the Dad’ and everyone knows it's Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“…God’s plan is the way it’s supposed to be. I’m just excited to be able to ride bucking horses. The places I see and the people I get to meet. That overrides the wins you get everywhere. Just enjoy it while you get to in life, and just have fun.”
Other winners
Saturday’s semifinals saw two ties atop the standings. Team roping duos Curry Kirchner and Billie Jack Seabees tied Corben Culley and Blayne Horne with final times of 8.9 seconds.
Saddle bronc riders Cole Elshere and Lefty Holman both finished in first with 85s.
“Today was a tough pen,” Elshere said. “They set up a bunch of horses that were similar. We all put in a lot of extra effort and tried to do some cowboy stuff out there. I was happy to make it work.”
KeAnn Hayes won breakaway roping Saturday with a time of 3.5 seconds. Leslie Smalygo won barrel racing in 17.27.
Dakota Eldridge, who went first in the round for steer wrestling, posted a time of 6.6. It held on throughout the 11 remaining runs as the lowest time of the day.
