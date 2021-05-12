CHEYENNE – Four rodeo athletes from Laramie County have qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
Cheyenne bull rider Brenson Bartlett won the season title with 97 points. He placed third at the state finals in Gillette with a 63-point ride in the first go-round.
Cheyenne’s Dalton Willis finished second in the season bull riding standings with 76.5 points. He won the state finals with an aggregate score of 104 points. He was the only bull rider to cover two bulls.
Cheyenne’s Jaxon Farella qualified for the NJHFR in four different events. He and heeler Ava Reno of Gillette finished the season second in ribbon roping. Farella placed third in both goat tying and tie-down roping. Farella and Cheyenne heeler Trigg Thompson finished third in the season standings in team roping.
At the state finals, Farrella and Thompson were second in team roping with an aggregate time of 39.97 seconds. They won the second go-round at 9.56 seconds.
Farella and Reno placed fifth in ribbon roping, stopping the clock in 13.85 seconds in the first go.
The NJHFR is June 20-26 in Des Moines, Iowa.