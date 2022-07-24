CHEYENNE – The 85-point ride Dawson Gleaves posted during the first quarterfinal round of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo was good enough to move him to the semifinals.

He got another crack at a paycheck during Sunday afternoon’s quarterfinal round and made the most of it. The 20-year-old bull rider from Amarillo, Texas, scored 88 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Amish Burnout, which earned him $2,397 for the go-round victory.

