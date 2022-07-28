CHEYENNE – Injuries have thrown adversity Seth Lee Hardwick’s way for most of the bareback rider's season, but this didn’t hold him back Thursday afternoon in the sixth quarterfinal round of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Still recovering from a lingering back issue and a partial tear in his elbow, the former University of Wyoming standout and Ranchester, Wyoming, resident placed third with a score of 84.00. As a result, he moved on to the semifinals for the first time since the tournament format was introduced in 2019.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus