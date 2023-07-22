CHEYENNE — Hayden Harris climbed into the chutes at Frontier Park Arena knowing that he needed to have a good showing Saturday. Not just to make the semifinals of the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in his first try, but also to get himself out of a major slump.
The 24-year-old from Tahlequah, Oklahoma managed to do both. Harris put together a day one quarterfinal-high 90.5 to advance to Friday’s semifinal.
“I didn’t do too good over the Fourth (of July),” Harris said. “This is my first time riding at Cheyenne and to do 90 was pretty awesome.
“I’m feeling good now and I’m feeling like my old self again.”
Harris had the deck stacked against him in his ride. Not only was he in the midst of a slump, he also was going up against one of the highest rated bulls of the day. Listen Linda of New Star Pro Rodeo had 45.5 rating heading into the opening round at CFD.
Harris was well aware of the bull's prowess, but said he was excited to get on.
“One of my buddies Zach Parker got on him last year, and I really wanted to get on him,” Harris said. “I finally drew him in the perfect place to get him.”
Harris was one of just three riders in the first section to stay on the bull for the full eight seconds. Ernie Courson Jr. came in second place in the first section with a final score of 84.5. Clayton Sellars finished with a final score of 81.5.
The second section of bull riding saw only two of 10 riders hold on for the full eight seconds. Cannon Cravens and Garret Smith both posted final rides of 88 to advance to the semifinals on Friday.
Champion takes first in bareback
Richmond Champion knew that he needed to place in the money at CFD to have a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
He took a big step towards that goal by posting a round-high 85.
“You always want to be in the finals at Cheyenne,” the Stevensville, Montana resident said. “With this tournament style is kind of tough where you have to be top four every day.
“It’s a big weight off the shoulders to get it done, get the round win and advance to the semis.”
Champion had been well familiar with the horse he rode. He had been on Stacie Smith Rodeo's Cactus Black multiple times, which allowed the 30-year-old to have a good idea of what he was up against.
"That is probably the fourth or fifth time I have been on him," Champion said. "He is one of those where you don't really feel him a lot. He looks super cool when he is doing stuff, but when you are on him, its different. You don't feel all the power and kicks that he gives you."
Keenan Hayes took second place in bareback, finishing just a half point back of Champion for the lead. Taylor Brassard and Waylon Bourgeois took the final two spots to advance to the semis.
Casper’s Q Taylor takes third in saddle vronc
Casper College graduate Q Taylor put together a good showing to earn himself a spot in the semifinals.
However, it almost didn’t come to be. During his first ride, his horse’s flank strap fell off, resulting in a re-ride. He got his second chance on United Pro Rodeo’s Awesome Sauce and put together a final score of 83.5.
“That first horse I had, normally he is really good,” Taylor said. “Stuff happens, and that’s rodeo.”
Taylor had rode Awesome Sauce a few weeks back at a rodeo in Colorado Springs at the NFR Open. It didn’t end up going well, but he got the last laugh in the end.
“I was happy (with the ride),” Taylor said. “It was just the same old deal, lift on your rein and be aggressive on your feet.”
Local hands
Team roping tandem Zane Thompson and Brayden Wiesen, who both graduated from Burns High, posted a no-time. Thompson – the team’s header – is the son of CFD arena director Frank Thompson.
Heeler Ryan Rochlitz calls Minatare, Nebraska, home now, but graduated from Burns High. Rochlitz and header Jason Burson of Sealy, Texas, had a no-time during team roping Saturday. Burson was slated to rope with Vin Fisher Jr., but he decided not team rope in Cheyenne. Burson and Rochlitz advanced to the quarterfinals by posting an 8.7-second run during qualifying July 16.
Former University of Wyoming cowboy Jase Staudt was up twice during the first quarterfinal round. The Saguache, Colorado, resident posted a time of 20.8 seconds. Staudt and heeler Jayden Johnson of Casper had a 15.2-second run in team roping, which was sixth-fastest. The top four in each timed event quarterfinal move on to the semifinals.
Laramie breakaway roper Abbea Farris checked in at 7.7 seconds, which was sixth in her quarterfinal.
Steer wrestler Austin Hurlburt – who competed both at Laramie County Community College and UW – had a no-time. Saddle bronc rider Houston Brown also competed for LCCC. He posted a 73 Saturday.
127 CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS RODEO
Saturday, July 22, 2023 results
Bareback Riding: 1, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Cactus Black, $2,448. 2, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 84.5, $1,836. 3, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84, $1,224. 4, Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La., $622.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.9 seconds, $2,901. 2, Randa Clabaugh, Camp Crook, S.D., 5.0, $2,176. 3, Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 5.5, $1,450. 4. Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas, 5.8, $725.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tate Thomas, Sterling City, Texas, 10.0 seconds, $2,000. 2, John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 11.4, $1,500. 3, Justin Macha, Needville, Texas, 12.4, $1,000. 4, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, $500.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Darcy Radel, Injune, Australia, on Dakota Rodeo’s Cash Deal, and Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Danced Hall Dreams, 85.5 points. $2,060 each. 3, Q Taylor, Casper, Wyo., 83.5, $1,177. 4, Ben Anderson, Eckville, Alberta, Canada, 80, $589.
Team Roping: 1, Todd Drummond, Greeley, Colo., and Jason DeVore, Ft. Lupton, Colo., 9.4 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, (tie) Edgar Antonio Aguilar, Greeley, Colo., and Edgar Villegas, Denver, Colo.; and Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and Jace Davis, Stephenville, Texas, 10.1, $1,250 each. 4, Wheaton Williams, Sheridan, Wyo., and Bryan Lemmon, Torrington, Wyo., 10.9, $500 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, British Columbia, 8.6 seconds, $2,000. 2, Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont., 8.7, $1,500. 3, Seth Peterson, Wellington, Colo., 9.3, $1,000. 4, Chism Docheff, Mead, Colo., 9.7, $500.
Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 17.71 seconds, $2,413. 2, Doskie Edwards, Casa Grande, Ariz., 17.94, $1,810. 3, Michelle Merrick, Buckeye, Ariz., 18.01, $1,206. 4, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 18.10, $603.
Bull Riding: (5 rides) 1, Hayden Harris, Tahlequah, Okla., 90.5 points on New Star Pro Rodeo’s Listen Linda, $2,397. 2, (tie) Cannon Cravens, Porum, Okla., and Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 88, $1,498 each. 4, Ernie Courson, Jr., Okeechobee, Fla., 84.5, $599.
Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cauy Pennington, Kiowa, Colo., 69 points. 2, Ben Kukowski, Kaycee, Wyo., 65. 3, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont., 64.
Ladies Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Katie Coker, Nashville, Tenn., 78 points. 2, Allysa Spierings, Carthage, Mo., 76. 3, Ilona Bercx, Westerlo, Antwerp, Belguim, 71. 4, Josey Millward, Del Bonita, Alberta, Canada, 68.
Wild Horse Race: 1, CLS Team, $550. 2, Team Waste Connections, $412.50. 3, Team Joaquin, $275.
