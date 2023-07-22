CHEYENNE — Hayden Harris climbed into the chutes at Frontier Park Arena knowing that he needed to have a good showing Saturday. Not just to make the semifinals of the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in his first try, but also to get himself out of a major slump.

The 24-year-old from Tahlequah, Oklahoma managed to do both. Harris put together a day one quarterfinal-high 90.5 to advance to Friday’s semifinal.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

