CHEYENNE – Brody Cress will compete in his sixth National Finals Rodeo starting tonight in Las Vegas.

He enters the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end event as the No. 3-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world standings. Cress has finished second in the world standings twice and won the NFR’s aggregate title three times.


