CHEYENNE – Amanda Welsh always dreamed about making a run at the National Finals Rodeo from the time she started barrel racing. She just needed the right horse.
As fate would have it, an NFR-caliber sorrel quarter horse named Frenchman Fire Fly was growing up on her family’s ranch near Gillette.
Her parents Bob and Peggy Welsh have bred and raised barrel racing horses since they moved to Wyoming. Bob competed at barrel racing jackpots on Fire Fly, and was confident he could be a good horse given time to mature and a little more seasoning.
Amanda Welsh competed on Fire Fly for the first time at the 2016 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, South Dakota. That weekend showed her Fire Fly was capable of being an NFR horse.
“He pulled a check out of there against some really nice horses and horses that had been to the NFR. That’s when I knew I had the right horse,” Welsh said.
Six years later, Welsh and Fire Fly finished seventh in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s barrel racing standings with just shy of $77,000 in earnings to earn Welsh’s first NFR berth.
Pro rodeo’s year-end finals start Thursday in Las Vegas. The 10th and final round is Dec. 11.
Welsh, 33, won championship buckles at six regular season rodeos and grabbed runner-up money at two others. Her season included an arena record of 12.05 seconds at the 84th North Dakota Winter show in Valley City, North Dakota.
She added her third consecutive aggregate title at the Badlands Circuit Finals after the regular season ended.
Clinching one of the 15 NFR spots is no easy task. It takes a steady stream of paychecks, a few big wins and even a little bit of luck. Earning a shot at a world championship is sweet for every cowboy and cowgirl who competes in December.
Earning that shot on a home-bred horse is even sweeter for Welsh.
“It’s an incredible feeling to know that what we accomplished this year is something my mom and dad put so much time into,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard at crossing the right bloodlines to have a horse like Fire Fly. To be able to (reach the NFR) on a horse they have worked so hard for is an incredible feeling.
“We didn’t go out and buy him. We bred him, we raised him and my dad put so much work into training him. Everybody’s hard work has paid off.”
Fire Fly picked up a few nicks along the way, but managed to avoid major injuries. He and Welsh were firmly in the top 10 entering the final month of the season, but Welsh wasn’t confident she had punched their ticket to the NFR.
“I knew we stood a chance if we could be consistent when we went through the Northwest,” Welsh said. “There were a lot of tough girls on the bubble at that point. I had about $65,000 won and felt like it was going to take at least $70,000 to make it.
“I got a couple of good checks during those Northwest rodeos, and that’s when I really thought I was OK and was going to make it.”
Welsh doesn’t want to get ahead of herself and start thinking of the NFR as a given. She is doing her best to enjoy the perks of the present while focusing on the future.
“When it’s God’s timing for something to happen for you, nothing can stop it,” she said. “We were just very blessed and didn’t have any real bad injuries. Fire Fly is really sound and is hitting his prime.
“He gave me his everything everywhere we went, and I don’t expect him to stop.”
Welsh talks like the pro rodeo veteran she is. She has been competing professionally since 2005. However, it wasn’t until the past three years that she started making a concerted effort at chasing the NFR by entering more than circuit rodeos and a hand full of big events.
If her experience wasn’t enough, she has the benefit of having an NFR veteran on speed dial. Her brother, Bobby Welsh, clinched NFR berths as a bull rider from 2005-10. Amanda got to see first-hand how Bobby handled the time demands that accompany the pressure of competing at the NFR.
Bobby has already told his only sister what to expect in Las Vegas.
“He told me I’m going to be busy but I’ll still have down time,” she said. “I feel like I do have a little bit of an advantage having a family member who has already been there. It’s not like it’s going to hit me like a ton of bricks.”