CHEYENNE – Josey Murphy was looking for a little confidence when she arrived at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.
Instead, she left the arena a record holder.
The Keachi, Louisiana cowgirl’s time of 3.36 seconds in the breakaway roping reset the arena record held by Carole Hollers (3.4 seconds) and vaulted Murphy into the semifinals of the competition.
The run was a far cry from how Murphy’s season has gone thus far. She’s currently outside the top 50 in the breakaway roping standings, calling the past few months “pretty rough.” Sunday’s showing was certainly a change of pace.
“I knew it was good, but I didn’t know it was an arena record good. When I saw 3.3, I was like, ‘Huh. I wonder.’ And then the announcer was like, ‘I think that might be an arena record.’ And I was like, ‘Wow.’ It started to sink in,” Murphy said. “This right here, this is kind of starting to help me get back on my feet again. I’m very fortunate.”
Despite being on the back of Berlin, a 6-year-old horse she’s only been riding less than a year, Murphy’s run out of Chute 9 was a historic moment that was followed by a celebratory ride from the north end of the arena back to Chute 9. Along the way, several contestants and fans offered a thumbs up and words of encouragement, while others wanted a hug or fist bump after she dismounted.
For Murphy, it made an already special moment even more so.
“Just to be here in a crowd like this at a place like this and be able to do this, and everybody’s congratulating you, I’m so thankful for it,” Murphy said.
Newman bests loaded saddle bronc field
Sage Newman’s scouting report on the horse he drew for Sunday’s saddle bronc ride was simple – good but nothing spectacular.
But against some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world, it was Newman who turned good into spectacular.
The Melstone, Montana cowboy’s 87-point ride was just enough to hold off Kolby Wanchuk and Tegan Smith by a half point and win the group for a spot in the semifinals.
Newman currently sits 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s saddle bronc standings, slightly behind Smith (10th) and Wanchuk (sixth). Less than $8,500 in prize money separates Newman and Wanchuk. Of the 11 saddle bronc competitors to ride on Sunday, seven sit in the top 25.
“I knew it was going to be a tough set. Our whole set was full of tough riders. They’re all really solid and it was good bronc ride,” Newman said.
By focusing on his ride and not the field, Newman was able to post the high saddle bronc score of the rodeo thus far and put himself in position to make moves in the PRCA standings.
“I try not to think about it. I just try to get on and do my job and not worry about anything else, but this is definitely a confidence booster,” Newman said. “When you can come in, get on a good horse, beat some of the best guys in the world, it feels good.”
Familiar foe helps Aus to big score
With the tournament style at CFD, Tanner Aus knew his ride was important if he wanted a chance to keep competing.
Once he realized he’d drawn a horse he’d seen before, the Granite Falls, Minnesota cowboy was ready to jump in the chute.
In a rematch with Wild River, Aus posted an 83.5-point score during Sunday’s bareback showcase, winning his group and earning a spot in the semifinals.
“I was happy to find out that it was a nice horse,” Aus said. “It kind of goes out there and has a couple little lead changes, gets a guy thinking about it and then stacks up and is awesome. It did the same thing up there in North Dakota as he did today. That was a blast. It was fun.”
The 2015 CFD champion got the ride he was expecting. At a circuit event in North Dakota, Aus was able to hang on to Wild River for 82, good enough to take fifth overall. This time around, the points were higher as the stakes were bigger and the end result was a lot better.
“I was happy to draw something I knew. And I’ve been on a lot of horses I wouldn’t have been as happy to draw too. But, honestly, I was real happy to see that one this morning,” Aus said. “It always helps when you have a little familiarity with them.”