CHEYENNE – Laramie County team ropers had a big weekend as the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association returned to action Saturday in Laramie.
Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran won the Saturday portion of the WYHSRA’s Laramie stop with a 7.75-second run. Header Cory James Bomhoff of Cheyenne and heeler Dayton Tillman of Wheatland placed fourth (8.84 seconds).
On Sunday, Cheyenne’s Wyatt Day (header) and Kyle Kofron (heeler) placed fifth at 7.56 seconds.
The WYHSRA returns to action April 16 in Rock Springs.