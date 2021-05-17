CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper.
Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Heeler Royce Breeden of Carpenter and header Sid Petersen of Torrington placed fifth in 9.43 seconds.
Breakaway roper Kaydence Bartlett of Cheyenne placed fifth Sunday with a time of 3.68 seconds.
Tie-down roper Cory James Bomhoff of Cheyenne didn’t place in the top five either Saturday or Sunday, but he sits fifth in the season standings with 61 points.
The WYHSRA is off this coming weekend, but will have rodeos in Sheridan (May 29) and Buffalo (May 30 and 31). The state finals are June 7-12 in Douglas.