CHEYENNE – Although they still gave themselves a chance to win a title, Clayton Van Aken wasn’t too thrilled with his and Jayden Johnson’s run during qualifying for the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
Van Aken said he doesn’t necessarily feel like redemption for their slack run was on the agenda, but he just knew the team roping tandem could clock a better time. And they did.
During Tuesday’s fourth quarterfinal round at Frontier Park Arena, they claimed a first-place finish with a time of 9.4 seconds. Johnson is from Casper, and Van Aken calls Yoder home.
“I didn’t get a very good start on the first one in slack, and I got a pretty good start (Tuesday), and it all came together,” said Van Aken, who is the header. “We had a pretty good steer, so that helps a lot here.”
Some cowboys say luck has to be on your side at times, especially when competing at the “Daddy of ’em All.” It’s primarily the luck of the draw when it comes to the steer. Regardless, it’s still going out and doing your job, Van Aken said.
“If you do your job, the draw’s going to dictate what you win, and that’s the luck factor right there,” Van Aken said. “(The steer) was supposed to be decent. We didn’t really look up a video on him. I just remember him being OK. Sometimes, you can overthink it, so we just try to react. (Johnson) did a good job. He damn sure made me look good.”
Barrel racing
Andrea Busby’s horse, Tito, rehabbed from a knee injury through the winter and the spring, and just started competing in rodeos in June. Busby said she has been surprised by how quickly Tito has gotten up to speed.
“She’s just so honest, and she’s young, and this is her first year she’s been going to rodeos,” said Busby, who calls Brock, Texas, home. “She just keeps getting better, and it’s not that we didn’t think she could do it, we’re just pleasantly surprised at how she’s handling it and stepping up to the plate.”
Busby was the the first ride of Tuesday’s quarterfinal round and clocked in at 17.20 seconds, which is the fastest time through the four quarterfinal performances. She said being the first draw has its pros and cons, but her 6-year-old mare was ready for the stage.
“When you’re first out, it’s either a great draw, or a little bit of a scary draw. You just have to go for it, and she loved it,” said Busby, who grew up in Lusk, Wyoming. “She just handled it great.”
Bull riding
Trey Kimzey said he couldn’t sleep Monday night once he saw his draw for Tuesday’s bull-riding round. Kimzey had won La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros in Tuscon, Arizona, in late February on the back of Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Wolf of Wall Street – the same bull Kimzey drew Tuesday.
The Strong City, Oklahoma, cowboy conquered Wolf of Wallstreet again, scoring an 88.5 and tying with Canyon Wiley Bass for first.
“I rode him there (and) won the rodeo there on him, so I knew he and I had a pretty good chance,” Kimzey said. “(He’s a) big, stout black bull from Rocky Mountain, big ol’ horns, kinda scary looking. You couldn’t ask for a better bull, bucking wise.”
Kimzey said it doesn’t matter what the bull does when the chute gate swings open. He’s pretty much prepared for whatever comes with the ride. That mentality could keep him raking in high scores.
“It doesn’t really matter. Left or right, I just like the ones I ride,” said Kimzey, who’s ranked sixth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. “It’s literally just survive and advance. ...I just hope I can draw good bulls and keep going.”
Bass found himself matched up with No. 625 from Stace Smith Pro Rodeo, a bull that did its share of spinning more than bucking. Bass said it’s easier to slide off the side when caught in that situation. However, the 18-year-old cowboy just stuck to his technique and earned a spot in the CFD semifinals during his first trip to Cheyenne.
“When they’re like that, with not as much kick, they kinda want to drop you off beside them more than keep you up top. So, they’re a little more difficult,” Bass said. “I could have had a little bit of a better get-off, but they don’t score you on that, so that’s all right.”
Tie-down roping
The calf Blane Cox drew was a little bit stronger when it had gotten tied Monday, Cox said. He knew what to expect, and he just had to do his part and his run would probably turn out decent. That’s exactly what happened.
Cox timed in at 10.7 seconds to finish in the top tie-down roping spot.
“I knew I had a pretty good chance if I got a pretty good go at her,” Cox said. “I knew if could get a good go, do my job and let her do hers and get a good jerk, I’d be all right.”
Cox was riding Sweet As Time, the 2015 PRCA tie-down roping horse of the year, which is owned by Renato Antunes. The horse did its best in playing her role in Cox’s run.
“It’s always a good time when a plan comes together, and that’s kind of what happened there,” said Cox, who’s from Cameron, Texas. “That’s when everything works out in your favor … just happy it all came together the way it did.”
Saddle bronc
Riggin Smith said he fares well on broncs that buck in strides and “away.” That’s what he got in Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Klingon. Smith had never tested Klingon before, but was familiar with the way the horse rode based on what his buddies told him.
“That horse is really old and been around a long time,” Smith said. “It’s known to be big and strong and kind of away, and I don’t know, I seem to get along with horses like that, so it worked.”
It certainly worked for Smith on Tuesday. The 20-year-old cowboy notched the top saddle bronc ride of the day with an 85.5. He’s looking to come back and win some more money at Frontier Park – somewhere he’s failed to find success in the past.
“This gives me a lot of momentum. I’m ready to come back for the semifinals,” he said. “Just to be here, this is a dream come true.”