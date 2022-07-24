CHEYENNE – History will be made for the Professional Bull Riders organization Monday at Frontier Park Arena.
The PBR will be debuting a new team-series format during its annual stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days. It’s an idea PBR commissioner Sean Gleason said he originally drew up in 2007. Cheyenne was always where he wanted PBR’s new addition to debut, Gleason said.
“I worked it out because I wanted Cheyenne to be the premiere of the team series,” he said. “We have a longstanding relationship with Cheyenne Frontier Days. It’s such a great crowd, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it.”
The team-series includes eight teams that compete in games of 5-on-5 in an 11-event season. There will be 10 regular-season events, and each team will host a three-day regular-season event in their home city. There will be two neutral-site events in Cheyenne and Anaheim, California. Each team will play 28 games throughout the season. The team with the highest aggregate score wins each game.
In the case of Cheyenne – an event, rather than a game – there will be eight games over the course of Monday and Tuesday night, and the team that wins the most games wins the event. Wins and losses will determine playoff seeding for the Team Series championship, which will be held Nov. 4-6 in Las Vegas.
The teams are: the Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, Oklahoma Freedom and Texas Rattlers. Teams have 12 riders – seven on the protected roster and five on the practice squad, and riders were drafted by their respective teams. Managers, or coaches, are in charge of choosing the active roster, and the final seven-man protected rosters were designated July 18. Free agents are also available, as is an injured-reserve list, and teams can negotiate trades.
Colby Yates, Arizona’s manager, said he’s already noticed a different energy surrounding the athletes. It’s provided some renewed ambition.
“We have a couple players on our team that had gotten complacent. It’s really exciting for a fan for the first time, but from these guys’ perspective, they see it every single weekend,” Yates said. “It’s the same lights, and the same smoke and the bulls. They see it and get complacent, but this has rejuvenated and has taken them back to why they got into bull riding in the first place. To see those guys light up like 18-year-old kids, that’s saying something.”
Because it’s a drafted sport, it motivated the athletes to work on their fitness. For Marcus Mast, he said he dropped a ton of weight, worked on his conditioning, and it has ultimately changed his riding. Mast said he went from running two miles to now nine miles in a workout.
“I’ve been riding better now than I ever have before, and a lot of it is being part of a team,” said Mast, a member of Kansas City’s squad. “I’ve never worked out before, but now I’m doing stuff to keep myself in the best physical shape.”
Mast compared the team sport aspect to baseball. There’s only one player in the batter’s box that can hit the ball, just like there’s only one guy that can record a score on a bull. Each individual’s performance is crucial to the team’s outcome.
“I think it’ll better a lot of guys; it’s pretty exciting,” Mast said. “There’s a lot of guys that have stepped up their game because it’s a drafted sport, and we have to ride good if we want to be part of a team.”
Not only will it be better for the riders, but for the organization as a whole, Yates said. It’ll continue to help grow the sport, and help the athletes grow as bull riders.
“This is a game changer for everybody. For not only the riders within the sport, but for everyone included, every single fan. All of the aspects are completely gonna change because of it, but they’re going to change for the better,” Yates said. “It’s only going to elevate the sport and the athletes to where they need to be, and where they deserve to be.
“I think this is 100% it, and I think the fans will adapt to it and embrace it. And I think it’ll change the way the athletes ride.”
Gleason said they tested the waters by rolling out Monster Energy Team Challenge in 2020 to get a feel for the appeal and the excitement. That’s when the team-series format started to gain the most traction, and not long after, franchises were sold to their owners. Gleason said each franchise was sold without any promotion or marketing, and six or seven owners are in line to buy stakes in another franchise in the event of an expansion.
The Ridge Riders are owned by Teton Ridge, a media company that has helped grow the Western culture, and just like any other professional league, team owners have the final say in most decisions. Gleason said he wasn’t surprised by the smooth transition that the format has had, or how quickly franchises were sold.
“I’d like to think it’s a well thought out plan. As the league grows, the team values will grow,” he said. “So, it was just a matter of putting the opportunity in front of the right people.”
Gleason said PBR is appreciative of the partnership between it and CFD. It’s a big deal to launch this long-working project at the “Daddy of ‘em All.” It’ll be another part of the history of Frontier Days.
“This is the second-most transformative step we’ve taken as a business, so I’m filled with pride that we actually get to buck bulls on Monday in a team format,” Gleason said. “We’re appreciative of the city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Frontier Days for welcoming us there, and supporting our latest and greatest. In a place with so much storied history, there couldn’t be a better place to hold the first event.”