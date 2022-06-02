PREP RODEO: Bartlett picks up two bull riding wins Jun 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Freshman Brenson Bartlett won both bull riding competitions during Wyoming High School Rodeo Association action this past weekend.Bartlett scored 67 points to win Saturday in Sheridan, and notched another 69 points to win Sunday in Buffalo. He is second in the WYHSRA season standings with 108.5 points.Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff was sixth in tie-down roping Sunday (14.72 seconds) and 10th Saturday (20 seconds). He is fifth in the season standings.The second of two Buffalo rodeos had to be scrapped due to inclement weather.Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith is fourth in his season standings.The state finals start June 9 in Buffalo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Jeff Linder finds the right fit at Wyoming Sueltz lifts Bison to walk-off win in home opener Potential Mountain West impact transfers for 2022 Former LCCC coach Ficca appeals suit’s dismissal UW’s Maldonado to return for one last season