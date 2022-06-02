Wyoming High School Rodeo Association WYHSRA logo

CHEYENNE – Freshman Brenson Bartlett won both bull riding competitions during Wyoming High School Rodeo Association action this past weekend.

Bartlett scored 67 points to win Saturday in Sheridan, and notched another 69 points to win Sunday in Buffalo. He is second in the WYHSRA season standings with 108.5 points.

Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff was sixth in tie-down roping Sunday (14.72 seconds) and 10th Saturday (20 seconds). He is fifth in the season standings.

The second of two Buffalo rodeos had to be scrapped due to inclement weather.

Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith is fourth in his season standings.

The state finals start June 9 in Buffalo.

