CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central header Cory James Bomhoff and Gillette heeler Talon Larson placed second in team roping at the Saturday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Big Piney.
The tandem posted a time of 7.79 seconds. Bomhoff also placed fourth in tie-down roping Saturday (12.38 seconds).
Header Royce Breeden of Carpenter and heeler Kyle Kofron of Cheyenne took fourth in team roping Saturday (8.60).
Cheyenne bull rider Brenson Bartlett took second Sunday with a score of 55 points. He is second in the WYHSRA’s season standings.
Saddle bronc rider Colby Smith of Burns placed third Sunday by scoring 50 points. He is third in the season standings.
JR. HIGH RODEO Thompson, Farella win in Big Piney
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Trigg Thompson and Juddy Farella both won two events during the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Big Piney.
Thompson won chute dogging during the first rodeo with a time of 4.70 seconds. He and Farella also won team roping in the first rodeo (14.51). Farella and heeler Stesha Tidyman of Carpenter won ribbon roping in the first rodeo (9.82).
Thompson placed second in both boys breakaway roping (3.54) and light rifle shooting (211 points) in the first rodeo. He also was second in chute dogging in the second rode (5.79). Thompson and Farella were third in team roping in the second rodeo (13.55). Thompson also placed fifth in boys breakaway roping in the second rodeo (3.39).
Thompson is second in the season standings in both light rifle and breakaway. He is third in chute dogging.
Farella also took second in boys goat tying in the first rodeo (10.66). In the second rodeo, Farella was third in goat tying (11.64) while he and Tidyman were third in ribbon roping (10.64).
Farella is second in the season standings in goat tying and fourth in breakaway.
Tidyman had a pair of sixth-place finishes in barrel racing on the weekend. She ran the pattern in 17.297 seconds in the first rodeo and 17.173 in the second.
Cheyenne’s Tripp Thompson placed third in light rifle shooting in the first rodeo (155 points).