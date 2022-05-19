PREP RODEO: Bomhoff wins tie-down in Casper May 19, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cory Bomhoff Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff won tie-down roping during the Saturday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association's stop in Casper.Bomhoff clocked in at 11.15 seconds, and is sixth in the WYHSRA's season standings.Bomhoff and heeler Jase Longwell of Thermopolis placed third in team roping Saturday (9.11 seconds).Header Royce Breeden of Carpenter and heeler Kyle Kofron of Cheyenne took fourth in team roping Saturday (10.02) and fifth Sunday (9.05). Breeden also tied for sixth in tie-down Saturday (14.83).Freshman Brenson Bartlett of Cheyenne finished second in bull riding Sunday (70 points) and was fourth Saturday (66). He is second in the WYHSRA team standings.Kaydence Bartlett of Cheyenne placed seventh in breakaway roping Sunday (5.09 seconds), and eighth in pole bending Saturday (21.46).Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith sits fourth in the WYHSRA season standings with 60 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Tayler Miller came through in the clutch for East Sixers sweep doubleheader in Scottsbluff PREP TRACK: Cheyenne athletes take 5 titles at regional Lady Plainsmen advance to softball state tournament East survives Lady Indians' ambush to clinch state tourney berth