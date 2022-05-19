Cory Bomhoff

Cory Bomhoff

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff won tie-down roping during the Saturday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association's stop in Casper.

Bomhoff clocked in at 11.15 seconds, and is sixth in the WYHSRA's season standings.

Bomhoff and heeler Jase Longwell of Thermopolis placed third in team roping Saturday (9.11 seconds).

Header Royce Breeden of Carpenter and heeler Kyle Kofron of Cheyenne took fourth in team roping Saturday (10.02) and fifth Sunday (9.05). Breeden also tied for sixth in tie-down Saturday (14.83).

Freshman Brenson Bartlett of Cheyenne finished second in bull riding Sunday (70 points) and was fourth Saturday (66). He is second in the WYHSRA team standings.

Kaydence Bartlett of Cheyenne placed seventh in breakaway roping Sunday (5.09 seconds), and eighth in pole bending Saturday (21.46).

Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith sits fourth in the WYHSRA season standings with 60 points.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus