CHEYENNE – Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith had a strong showing during the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Big Piney this past weekend.
Smith won the Sunday rodeo with 49 points. He was the only cowboy to cover his draw that day. On Saturday, Smith split second with 52 points. He is tied for third in the WYHSRA’s standings after the fall portion of the season.
Burns’ header, Tate Bishop, and heeler Jhett Longwell of Thermopolis placed second in team roping Sunday with a time of 9.38 seconds. They were fifth Saturday in 11.23 seconds. Bishop and Longwell are now No. 4 in the WYHSRA’s season standings.
Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett placed third in bull riding Saturday with 70 points, and fourth Sunday with 64. He is now No. 2 in the season standings behind Gillette’s Hayden Welsh.
Cheyenne’s Kaydence Bartlett placed sixth in breakaway roping Saturday (2.79 seconds) and sixth in pole bending Sunday (21.708).
JR. HIGH RODEO
Kofron, Thompson win events in Big Piney
CHEYENNE – Colin Kofron of Cheyenne won boys breakaway roping during one of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s two junior high rodeos this past weekend in Big Piney.
Kofron stopped the clock in 2.7 seconds, and is now second in the season standings after the fall portion of the season.
Cheyenne’s Trigg Thompson won boys breakaway roping in the second rodeo (2.64 seconds). Judson Farella placed third in the first rodeo (3.8). Farella also took fifth in the second rodeo (3.82) and is fourth in the season standings.
Kofron and heeler Parker Sawyer of Laramie placed fourth in team roping (16.48).
Thompson also took second in chute dogging at both rodeos, stopping the clock in 9.92 seconds at one rodeo and 22.29 the second. He is second in the season standings.
Thompson also placed second in light rifle shooting with 179 points, and joined heeler Kaycee Kosmicki of Yoder on a second-place ribbon roping tandem (7.42 seconds). Tripp Thompson captured third in light rifle (121).
Farella and heeler Rickie Jo Rourke of Gillette were third in ribbon roping (9.42 seconds). Farella also took second in boys goat tying (8.91).
Cheyenne’s Devon Burbank was second in bull riding at the first rodeo with 57 points.
Carpenter’s Stesha Tidyman placed third in barrel racing at the first rodeo (17.303). She is tied for first in the season standings with 20 points.