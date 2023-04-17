Wyoming High School Rodeo Association WYHSRA logo

CHEYENNE – Laramie County contestants took top honors in three events as the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association resumed its season in Laramie.

Tie-down roper Cory Bomhoff of Cheyenne won Saturday with a time of 10.19 seconds. He was fourth during the Sunday rodeo (12.47 seconds). Bomhoff is second in the WYHSRA’s season standings.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus