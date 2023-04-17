CHEYENNE – Laramie County contestants took top honors in three events as the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association resumed its season in Laramie.
Tie-down roper Cory Bomhoff of Cheyenne won Saturday with a time of 10.19 seconds. He was fourth during the Sunday rodeo (12.47 seconds). Bomhoff is second in the WYHSRA’s season standings.
Cheyenne bull riding Dalton Willis won Saturday’s rodeo with a 69-point ride. Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett took second Saturday with a 64.
Pine Bluffs’ steer wrestler Cody Montgomery stopped the clock in 4.54 seconds to win Saturday’s rodeo. He was second Sunday (12.44).
Cheyenne’s Kaydence Bartlett placed third in pole bending Sunday with a time of 21.798 seconds.
Carpenter Header Royce Breeden and Yoder heeler Kyler Clark took second in team roping Saturday in 7.62 seconds.
Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith was fourth Saturday with a 60-point ride.
