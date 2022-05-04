CHEYENNE – Freshman Brenson Bartlett was the only bull rider to cover his draw at Saturday’s portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Newcastle.
Bartlett scored 68 points to win the event Saturday. He is second in the WYHSRA’s season standings.
Burns header Tate Bishop and Thermopolis heeler Jhett Longwell won team roping Saturday with a time of 10.94 seconds. Carpenter header Royce Breeden and Cheyenne heeler Kyle Kofron were fifth (12.78 seconds).
Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff finished fourth in tie-down roping Sunday (13.22 seconds) and seventh Saturday (15.95). He is sixth in the season standings.
Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith did not record a score either day, but remains third in the season standings.
JR. HIGH RODEO Thompson wins two events in Newcastle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Trigg Thompson won chute dogging at the second rodeo of the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s visit to Newcastle.
Thompson stopped the clock in 9.72 seconds. He is third in the season standings for chute dogging. Thompson joined heeler Kaycee Kosmicki of Yoder to win ribbon roping at the second rodeo (6.25 seconds). The pair took fourth in the first rodeo (10.81). They are first in the WYHSRA’s season standings.
Thompson also took second in boys breakaway roping in the second rodeo (3.89). He is first in the season standings.
Cheyenne’s Juddy Farella won boys breakaway roping in the second rodeo (3.75), and was fifth in the first (14.15). He is second in the season standings. Farella also was third in boys goat tying in both the first (12.16) and second (11.06) rodeos. He is third in the goat tying season standings.
Carpenter’s Stesha Tidyman placed fourth in barrel racing at the first rodeo (14.80 seconds) and fifth in the second rodeo (14.60). She is sixth on the season.
Cheyenne’s Colin Kofron took fifth in boys breakaway roping in the second rodeo (15.46). He is sixth in the season standings.