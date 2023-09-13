Wyoming High School Rodeo Association WYHSRA logo

CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs' Ty Scarborough scored 59 points to win saddle bronc riding at the Saturday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association's stop in Riverton.

Cheyenne's Trigg Thompson stopped the clock in 14.42 seconds to place second in tie-down roping Saturday.


