CHEYENNE – Burns saddle bronc rider Colby Smith picked up a pair of top-4 finishes during the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Torrington over the weekend.
Smith scored 55 points to place fourth during the Saturday rodeo. He backed that with a 61-point effort, which was good enough for third during Sunday’s rodeo. Smith is sitting third in the WYHSRA’s season standings with 52 points.
Cheyenne’s Isabelle Loeffler placed sixth in Sunday’s reined cow horse competition with 122 points. She was ninth on Saturday (104.5).
Kaydence Bartlett took eight in pole bending Sunday (21.396 seconds) and ninth Saturday (21.336).
Jordan Kennedy was ninth in breakaway roping Sunday with a time of 3.55 seconds.
JR. HIGH RODEO Farella Thompson win in Torrington
CHEYENNE – Judson Farella won the boys goat tying competition during the first rode in the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s trip to Torrington.
Farella clocked in at 10.39 seconds. He split third in the second rodeo at 13.25.
Farella and heeler Stesha Tidyman of Carpenter placed second in ribbon roping at the second rodeo, clocking in at 13.69 seconds. Farella and heeler Trigg Thompson were third in team roping in the first rodeo (13.69).
Thompson and heeler Kaycee Kosmicki of Yoder won ribbon roping in the second rodeo with a time of 11.97 seconds. They were second in the first rodeo (12.54).
Thompson also placed second in the light rifle shooting competition in the first rodeo (137 points). He was sixth in Boys goat tying (13.01) in the first rodeo
Tripp Thompson took third in light rifle in the first rodeo (89 points).
Tidyman placed fourth in barrel racing in the first rodeo (15.836 seconds), she and Kosmicki were second in team roping in the second rodeo (10.53).
Cheyenne’s Colin Kofron finished sixth in boys breakaway roping during the second rodeo (5.39 seconds).
Farealla is second on the season in boys goat tying. Thompson and Kosmicki lead the state in ribbon roping, while Thompson is second in both boys breakaway and light rifle shooting.