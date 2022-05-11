CHEYENNE – Header Cory James Bomhoff of Cheyenne and heeler Jace Rourke of Gillette picked up a pair of top-5 team roping finishes at the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Gillette.
Bomhoff and Rourke finished fifth in Saturday’s rodeo by stopping the clock in 13.48 seconds. They were second Sunday (6.79 seconds).
Kaydence Bartlett placed third in pole bending Sunday (21.06) and seventh in breakaway Saturday (7.17).
Bull rider Brenson Bartlett of Cheyenne is second in the WYHSRA’s season standings in bull riding with 80 points on the year. Saddle bronc rider Colby Smith of Burns is fourth with 60 points.
JR. HIGH RODEO
Farella, Thompson punch tickets to the NJHFR
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Juddy Farella and Trigg Thompson will be going to the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo next month.
Thompson and heeler Kaycee Kosmicki of Yoder won the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s ribbon roping title with 99 points. He also was second in light rifle shooting and fourth in boys breakaway. He will compete in all three events at nationals. This is his second trip to the NJHFR.
Juddy Farella won the boys breakaway roping state title, and was second in boys goat tying. This is Farella’s first NJHFR berth.
Farella placed second in boys breakaway roping aggregate standings at the state finals in Gillette. He clocked in at 3.31 seconds in the first go-round. Farella and Thompson took fourth in team roping.
Carpenter’s Stesha Tidyman was sixth in barrel racing at 30.07 seconds in the aggregate.