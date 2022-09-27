CHEYENNE – Bull rider Brenson Bartlett, roper Cory Bomoff and pole bender Shea Montgomery all won events at the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Wheatland.
Bartlett scored 73 points to win Saturday’s rodeo. The Cheyenne cowboy is first in the season standings with 39.5 points.
Bomhoff of Cheyenne won tie-down roping Saturday, stopping the clock in 8.75 seconds. He is fifth in the season standings. Bomhoff joined heeler Jace Rourke of Gillette to place sixth in tie-down roping Sunday.
Montgomery of Pine Bluffs won pole bending on Sunday (21.353 seconds) and placed third (21.717) on Saturday. She was seventh in barrel racing Saturday (18.612).
Colby Smith of Burns scored 49 points Sunday to place third in bull riding. Bricen Baktamarian of Cheyenne placed third in trap shooting with 45 points. He is second in the season standings.
The team roping tandem of header Royce Breeden of Carpenter and heelr Kyler Clark of Yoder finished fifth Sunday (10.67 seconds).
JR. HIGH RODEO
Kofron, Scarborough win in Wheatland
CHEYENNE – Colin Kofron of Cheyenne and Tuf Scarborough of Pine Bluffs won events during the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Wheatland.
Kofron won tie-down roping with a time of 21.31 seconds. Scarborough won chute dogging in 10.9 seconds.
Cheyenne’s Tripp Thompson placed third in light rifle shooting with 181 points.