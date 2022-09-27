Wyoming High School Rodeo Association WYHSRA logo

CHEYENNE – Bull rider Brenson Bartlett, roper Cory Bomoff and pole bender Shea Montgomery all won events at the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Wheatland.

Bartlett scored 73 points to win Saturday’s rodeo. The Cheyenne cowboy is first in the season standings with 39.5 points.

