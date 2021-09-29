CHEYENNE – Freshman Dalton Willis scored 66 points to win bull riding during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Wheatland.
Willis has won two rodeos this season, and is now fifth in the WYHSRA standings after eight rodeos.
Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff placed second in tie-down roping Sunday with a time of 10.77 seconds. Bomhoff and heeler Grady Longwell of Evansville placed third in team roping (8.93 seconds) Sunday.
Bomhoff is fourth in the tie-down season standings.
Header Royce Breeden of Carpenter and heeler Kyle Kofron of Cheyenne placed second in team roping Sunday (7.9).
Burns’ Colby Smith split second in saddle bronc Sunday with a 53-point ride.
On Saturday, Cheyenne bull rider Brenson Bartlett scored 61 points to finish fourth.
Jordan Kennedy of Cheyenne took fifth in breakaway roping at 3.4 seconds.
The WYHSRA will compete in Big Piney this weekend.
JR. HIGH RODEO
Laramie County athletes open season in Wheatland
CHEYENNE – The junior high division of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association opened its season Saturday in Wheatland.
Carpenter’s Stesha Tidyman placed second in barrel racing by finishing the cloverleaf pattern in 18.56 seconds.
Cheyenne’s Trigg Thompson placed second in light rifle shooting with 183 points, while Tripp Thompson placed third (166).
Trigg Thompson and heeler Kaycee Kosmicki of Yoder placed fourth in ribbon roping with a time of 14.6 seconds. Judson Farella of Cheyenne and Rickie Jo Rourke of Gillette were fifth in 15.16 seconds.
Cheyenne’s Colin Kofron placed fourth in boys breakaway roping with 3.91 seconds.