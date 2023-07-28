CHEYENNE — Few rodeos are as steeped in tradition as Cheyenne Frontier Days. It prides itself on sticking with long-established ways of doing things.
It bucked the trend of dinner-plate-size championship buckles by sticking with classically styled buckles that wouldn’t look out of place if worn daily. It numbered its two newest bucking chutes 0 and 00 so the timed event area on the south end of Frontier Park Arena could remain Chute 9, as it has always been. The arrowhead that is part of its logo is also omnipresent throughout the park.
That includes in the way it distinguishes one contestant from the next.
Over the past 20 years, the “Daddy of ’em All” has gone from using paper in the shape of its arrowhead logo as back numbers to using felt and now vinyl. CFD back numbers have long been added to collections. Now, their material makes it easier to ensure they’ll be in one piece by the time they’re tucked away as mementos.
“Cheyenne is one of the most unique back numbers,” three-time CFD bareback riding champion Tim O’Connell said. “There is no other like it. Being a three-time champion, I have those back numbers with the buckles, saddles and all the other things they give you for winning this rodeo together in my trophy room.”
O’Connell, who hails from Zwingle, Iowa, also described RodeoHouston and the Calgary Stampede as two of professional rodeo’s most noteworthy back numbers.
“Houston’s are leather, and they burn your name into it,” he said. “The NFR has its shield. Calgary has some that are actually fabric, and they embroider your name into it.
“Any time a rodeo puts some thought and effort into their back number, it’s cool. Those are the ones you tend to save.”
Many rodeo athletes collect back numbers as souvenirs.
In college, O’Connell covered his walls with old back numbers. The 31-year-old knew that wouldn’t fly when he married his wife, Sami, but he negotiated framing and hanging his back numbers from his nine National Finals Rodeo appearances. O’Connell gets all of his NFR back numbers signed by the men he competed against.
Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress of nearby Hillsdale, Wyoming, also frames his NFR back numbers, and includes a photo from that year’s trip to Las Vegas in the display.
His mother, Lanette, has a collection of CFD back numbers that include his and ones worn by his father and older brother. Lanette also has a collection of significant items from a youth wrestling career that ended in Brody winning three consecutive Class 4A state championships for Cheyenne East.
“We have singlets and shoes from wrestling,” Brody said. “I actually ride my spur board in an old pair of my wrestling shoes. My mom still has some of the medals and brackets. She used to have them up in the house, but she’s put them away.”
Bareback rider Mark Kreder of Claremore, Oklahoma, also frames and hangs some of his most meaningful back numbers. That includes eight from the International Professional Rodeo Association finals and several from CFD.
“There’s only one I’m missing one from my collection, and that’s the NFR,” said Kreder, who joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2018.
Kreder, 28, first qualified for the IPRA finals as a 15-year-old. He didn’t have the appreciation for back numbers he does now. Kreder used to throw away his back numbers or leave them behind at rodeos. Now, he holds the special ones tight.
“I’m not close to retiring, but I see the end and am thinking a lot more about that now that I’m not 18,” he said. “Father Time is undefeated, so there will come a day when I have to hang it up. Now, I appreciate the back numbers a lot more.
“It’s a story, regardless of whether I did well or not. It’s a place I’ve been and a war I got into with a bucking horse. I won’t look at the videos on my phone, but I will look at these numbers and know I did something.”
Bull rider Tristen Hutchings is only in the second year of his professional career and finished third in the world standings as a rookie. The 23-year-old from Monteview, Idaho, was encouraged to start saving his most meaningful back numbers by his father, Lane. The collection started with prestigious rodeos like CFD, NFR and the Pendleton (Oregon) Round-Up. Now, it includes rodeos with unique setups like St. Paul, Oregon, which features small trees growing from the arena floor.
“St. Paul is the leading manufacturer of these little shrubs, so they put them in the arena,” Hutchings said. “Pendleton is unique because it’s a big grass field, and the barrel racing is known as the ‘Big Green Mile.’”
O’Connell also used to throw away back numbers, especially if he performed poorly at the rodeo. That changed a few years ago when he started autographing them and giving them to children as he left the rodeo.
“I know that will mean a lot more to them than it does me,” the three-time world champion said. “I know I can make some little kid’s day by signing it and giving it to them. That kid could get inspired and end up being the next great bareback rider all because you gave them your back number.
“I try my best to be a light in the world.”
