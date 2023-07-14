Kyler Clark and Royce Breeden

Heeler Kyler Clark of Yoder and header Royce Breeden of Carpenter qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in team roping.

CHEYENNE — Royce Breeden and Kyler Clark’s team roping partnership goes back years.

“We used to rope together at a youth series his parents put on in Torrington,” Breeden said. “We’ve been friends for years, but we didn’t rope together in high school. His old partner decided to go a different way this season, so we reconnected and made it work.”


