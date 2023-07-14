CHEYENNE — Royce Breeden and Kyler Clark’s team roping partnership goes back years.
“We used to rope together at a youth series his parents put on in Torrington,” Breeden said. “We’ve been friends for years, but we didn’t rope together in high school. His old partner decided to go a different way this season, so we reconnected and made it work.”
That they did.
Breeden and Clark placed third in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s team roping standings, and will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette. The pair’s first go-round is during Tuesday night’s main performance, and its second is during slack Thursday morning.
This is the first NHSFR berth for Breeden, who is the team’s header. Clark — who calls Yoder home — is making his second NHSFR appearance.
Breeden and Clark placed in half of the six fall rodeos, with a third-place effort in Jackson serving as their best finish of the fall.
“We clicked pretty quickly, but the fall wasn’t as good as we would have liked,” said Breeden, who graduated from Burns High in May. “But we made up some ground during the spring and made it to nationals. We roped pretty good all year, though.”
The tandem really found its footing during the spring portion of the season, notching eight top-5 finishes across 15 rodeos. That included three wins, two runner-up finishes and a pair of third-place showings. Breeden and Clark finished fourth at the state finals in Rock Springs.
The pair roped together at an indoor arena in Torrington a few times before the season resumed. They also took advantage of some warm weather and made practice runs in the outdoor arena on Breeden’s family’s property in Carpenter.
That practice time helped Breeden devise a new strategy for their runs.
“I needed to slow the steers up a hair,” he said. “That made things easier for (Clark), and we started roping better. It didn’t take much time to figure those things out and get them working well.”
Breeden and Clark have been able to compete a few times since the WYHSRA state finals ended early last month. They’ve hit a couple amateur rodeos, including the Hell on Wheels series in Cheyenne. Mostly, though, they’ve been working in the practice pen.
Breeden and Clark have talked about what Breeden can expect at his first NHSFR.
“This will be the biggest rodeo I’ve ever competed in,” Breeden said. “It’s going to be an experience I’ll never forget. Because Kyler made it to nationals last year, he’s talked about all the people that are there and how it runs, but we haven’t really talked about handling your emotions.
“I’ve roped at enough rodeos, jackpots and stuff that I think I’ve learned how to control myself and do what I do best, regardless of where I’m at.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.