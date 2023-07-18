CHEYENNE – Cheyanne Guillory had to wait all morning to take the lead during the first batch of breakaway roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
She barely got to enjoy it. That’s because her traveling partner, Rylee George, went faster two runs later.
“I drew a great calf and got a good start on it,” George said after clocking in at 3.8 seconds as the 100th and final roper to leave the box during the first qualifying group. “He was slower than the rest and kind of ducked right where I could see him and let me rope him right there. He gave me a chance to win on him.”
George is a rookie this season, and sits 78th in the latest batch of Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings with a shade more than $8,500 in earnings.
“My season started off slow, but it’s been picking up,” George said. “I’m starting to place here and there and get some checks.”
Guillory is fifth in this week’s world standings and checked in at 4.1 seconds. She also credited the draw for giving her a good calf.
“I try to not be a certain time when I’m here, I just try to focus on my calf, and that one allowed me to be 4.1,” said Guillory, who is from Kingston, Oklahoma. “He didn’t take off super hard. These calves were chased in tie-down (roping Monday), and if you’re off the barrier on one that runs, you’re going to be too long.
“You have to be as close to the barrier as you can, take the very first throw and get the flag broke off your saddle quick. There are some in the pen that will wait on some girls, and I was fortunate to draw one of them.”
Guillory has competed at CFD all four years it has offered breakaway roping, and this is the first time she has made it back for one of the main performances.
Abbea Farris of Laramie, Wyoming, didn’t finish with the lead, but she got to enjoy sitting atop the standings for most of the first round at 4.2 seconds. Farris advanced to the semifinals of last year’s “Daddy of ’em All.”
“Some of these calves are really hauling butt and taking off, but that one just walked out to the line,” Farris said. “I took one extra swing over the back and made sure my horse stayed in there. I was pretty aggressive.”
Jennifer Rice thought she was going to have to drop out of CFD after both her breakaway roping and barrel racing horses were injured after getting tangled in barbed wire last week. Before Rice could get a doctor’s release, her daughter Katie suggested using her horse. It’s a good thing Rice listened to her daughter because that horse, named Chex, helped her split seventh in the first qualifying round at 4.8 seconds.
Katie, 15, stayed back home in Buffalo, Wyoming, to tend to the injured horses and watched the run on The Cowboy Channel.
“This horse was fantastic and just what I needed,” Jennifer said. “I’m excited and super proud of her. My daughters and my neighbor were watching the broadcast and sent me a bunch of videos as soon as I was done.”
Rice had to take a doctor’s release from barrel racing. She expects that horse to make a full recovery and return to competition. Unfortunately, she thinks her breakaway horse’s injuries are too severe for it to return to competition.
Brandy Schaack of Chadron, Nebraska’s time during the second batch of qualifying was initially announced as a 7.0. The correct time was 3.9, which tied her with KeAnn Hayes of Blanchard, Oklahoma, for the top qualifying time.
“I was a little confused at first because it felt faster,” Schaack said. “I knew the calf was slower and would go right, and that’s what it did. I knew what I wanted to see. I was able to rope it right there and be fine.”