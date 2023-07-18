CHEYENNE – Cheyanne Guillory had to wait all morning to take the lead during the first batch of breakaway roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

She barely got to enjoy it. That’s because her traveling partner, Rylee George, went faster two runs later.


