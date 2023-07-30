CHEYENNE – Last season, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc rider Ryder Sanford got injured while competing on his permit.
A year later, the rookie claimed his first Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle. The Sulphur, Louisiana, resident posted a final score of 92.5 to win the saddle bronc riding competition. The mark also reset the Frontier Park Arena record, previously held by fellow-Louisianan Cody DeMoss.
“I look up to Cody as a bronc rider,” Sanford said. “To carry that on, it’s amazing.”
Sanford knew he had a shot at a big score Sunday. Sankey Pro Rodeo and Robinson Bulls’ horse Black Tie had been named saddle bronc horse of the year, and had also taken multiple trips to the National Finals Rodeo.
“It was the one that everyone was wishing by their name,” Sanford said. “It’s just an awesome animal.
“I knew I was going to do everything I could do to ride the best, and it worked out.”
After his run was over, he celebrated by throwing his hat into the air to a thunderous roar from the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo crowd, as his record-breaking score was announced.
“I knew (the score) was going to be something like that,” Sanford said. “When an electric horse comes together like that, it’s going to be (a lot of points).
“... (The reaction from the crowd was) like nothing else, it was amazing.”
The saddle bronc riders put on a show on the final day. Of the 12 riders that went, half posted scores of 85.5 or better.
Bull-riding, all-around champ
Stetson Wright also added to his legacy Sunday.
Entering Championship Sunday, Wright had won five Cheyenne buckles (two in saddle bronc, two in all around and one in bull riding). The Milford, Utah, native added two more titles by the time the day was over, winning bull riding with a final score of 91.5 and picking up the all-around title to bring his total to seven championships at Cheyenne since 2019.
“None of it ever really sinks in,” Wright said. “Putting this into words, I just feel lucky to be here and firing on all cylinders.
“I will get to where I kind of take for granted what I am doing. I’m not a cocky person; I’m not going to say everything I’ve done is unheard of. But, a lot of stuff I've done has never been done before. I don’t need compliments for what I do. I do it because I love it, not because everyone gives me compliments.”
The 24-year-old matched back up with Dakota Rodeo’s Trump Train, which he rode for a 90 to win Friday’s semifinal. Wright said afterward he was a little nervous matching up with Trump Train again.
“It made me sick, honestly, that I had him again,” Wright said. “When bulls don't get ridden very often, nobody expects you to do it. But once you draw them again, there is a lot more pressure on you.”
Three-way tie in bareback
Sunday also saw something not seen in bareback bronc riding at the "Daddy of ’em All" in nearly 30 years. Cole Reiner, Clayton Biglow and Kade Sonnier all finished with final scores of 87.5, marking the first three-way tie in the event since 1995.
“It doesn’t matter (how we get first place),” Biglow said. “Just to be in first place is kind of the goal here. Three-ways, four-ways, it doesn’t matter.”
For Reiner, the win was even more special. Not only was he one of just two Wyoming natives to win a buckle Sunday, he was close to not even being in the finals. Reiner was one of three riders to tie for sixth place in bareback Friday, but the committee decided to bring back 14 riders instead of 12.
“It was really cool and exciting to be part of this,” Reiner said. “That short round was one of the more even short rounds of the year – 86 was eighth place and 87.5 won first. It’s pretty hard to beat that setup.
“To have the three of us go up on stage, and a lot of confusion in the arena afterward, it was so much fun. It’s something we will never forget, and hopefully will be part of Cheyenne history.”
