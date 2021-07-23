CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days rebranded its senior steer roping competition “legacy steer roping.”
Thursday’s qualifying rounds for the 125th anniversary “Daddy of ’em All” was a legacy event of a different sort, as one son of a renowned steer roper after another picked up a go-round check or advanced to the final round.
Cole Patterson of Pratt, Kansas, was the fastest roper on two attempts with an unofficial time of 28.5 seconds. He also finished in the money in the second go-round with a time of 13.1 seconds.
Official results from Thursday’s qualifying were not available at press time Thursday.
Patterson is the son of four-time world champion steer roper Rocky Patterson.
“Cheyenne and Pendleton (Oregon) are about the only big rodeos he has never won,” Cole said. “It would mean a lot to be able to win it.”
The top 12 cowboys on two head will return for a winner-take-all round during the finals Aug. 1.
Cole was in a logjam of ropers who stopped the clock in 15.4 seconds during the first go-round. He bettered that in the afternoon.
“Any time you can come here and get two tied down pretty quick, it’s a great thing,” said Cole, who is competing at CFD for the second time. “It was a good day to get lucky in the draw and have everything fall into place. I’ll take the two steers I ran over a lot of the steers that are here.
“My second one was one of those that stays out of your way and lets you make a good run. When they don’t run very hard in the second round, it’s always an advantage. You can catch up faster and get done faster.”
Slade Wood of New Ulm, Texas, is making his first appearance in Cheyenne. The 18-year-old is the son of Neal Wood, who won CFD in 2006 and ’07.
Slade won the first go in 13.1 seconds. He tripped his steer well before the camera pit in the middle of the arena, which gave him time to make up for a mistake.
“I didn’t set him up as well as I should have, and I kind of folded him up when I tripped him,” Slade said. “I should have gone slower and eased him down, but I was pretty nervous. I was afraid he was going to get up after that, but he stayed down, and I was able to put it on him.”
Advice Slade got from his father helped him when he backed into the box for his first run.
“He told me this place is different than everywhere else, so you just have to knock them down and they’ll let you win what they let you win,” Slade said. “You have to take advantage of the cattle and do the best you can.”
Slade posted a time of 16.4 in the second go despite adding an extra loop on his tie to make sure the steer stayed tied. He was second in the two-round qualifying at 29.5.
“He was trying to get up when I got to him, so I made sure I got him tied tight so he didn’t get up,” Slade said. “After what I did in the first round, I knew I pretty much just needed to get one tied to come back to the shootout, and that’s what I did.”
Dan Fisher has qualified for the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping 16 times. The Andrews, Texas, cowboy is arguably one of the best steer ropers to win a world championship. His sons, Vin Jr. and J. Tom, both made noise during qualifying Thursday.
J. Tom was the fifth-fastest qualifier on two runs at 32.3 seconds. He went 15.4 on his first draw and 16.9 on his second. His second steer was actually the same one Cole Patterson had in the first go.
“I knew I had a decent steer because Cole Patterson went 15.4 on him in the first round,” J. Tom said. “He kept going right with Cole, so my plan was to be ready to go right. But that steer went back left on me, and that plan went out the window.
“I decided to just rope the horns and ride my horse the best I could. I’m happy I did well on two here (Thursday), but it all starts over in the finals. I’ve given myself a chance, and that’s all a guy can ask for.”
Vin had the second-fastest time in the second go at 12.9 seconds. He was 34.9 on two runs. Vin felt like he should have been faster in the second round, but made some mistakes when he was tying the steer.
“Everything was happening so fast, and his hocks were kind of crossed, and then I bobbled the hooey,” Vin said. “I could have been maybe a second faster. With the finals being a sudden-death one-header, I actually have a chance to go from 12th to first.”
Blake Deckard of Eufala, Oklahoma, had the fastest time of the second round at 11.9 seconds. He will not come back for the finals after registering a no-time in the first go.
“Day money here is like winning an average most anywhere else,” Deckard said. “I wish I was coming back for the finals, but I did my best to not let a bad run get to me.
“I had seen that steer go in the first round, and I knew he was going to be a good one, as long as I didn’t break the barrier and beat myself.”
Breakaway roping
Twelve cowgirls earned wild card bids to the bracket portion of CFD’s breakaway roping competition.
Taya McAdow of Keenesburg, Colorado, had the fastest time during the wild card qualifying at 4.44 seconds.
Anna Callaway of Billings, Montana, was second at 4.45. She wasn’t sure whether she was going to be assessed a 10-second penalty for breaking the barrier.
“I was late getting out of the box (Wednesday), and I didn’t want to be late again,” Callaway said. “I knew it was pretty close, but I thought I was safe and didn’t break the barrier.”
Callaway had a baby in May and hasn’t been roping much. She hasn’t roped well when she has competed.
“I’ve been struggling and thought I was done for the year after this,” Callaway said. “I figured I’d come here, since I was already entered, and my dad said he would help with the kids. I’m glad I came here.”