CHEYENNE – There wasn’t much consideration when Tom Hirsig asked Frank Thompson to take over the Cheyenne Frontiers Days Rodeo arena director role.

“I said, ‘Yeah, let me think about it. OK.’ I mean, these jobs don’t come around, so there was no consideration,” Thompson said. “When I had the opportunity, I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

