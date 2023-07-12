Cory Bomhoff portraits

Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff placed second in tie-down roping in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association standings. He will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo starting Sunday in Gillette. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cory James Bomhoff had watched countless Cheyenne Central seniors get ahead in school just so they could have open hours during the day.

Most of those students used that newfound free time to sleep in, catch up on work for other classes, pick up a few extra hours at work or just hang out. Bomhoff wanted a lot of free time, and he knew it was within reach with a few months of sacrifice.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus