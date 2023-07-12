Cheyenne Central junior Cory James Bomhoff placed second in tie-down roping in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association standings. He will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo starting Sunday in Gillette. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — Cory James Bomhoff had watched countless Cheyenne Central seniors get ahead in school just so they could have open hours during the day.
Most of those students used that newfound free time to sleep in, catch up on work for other classes, pick up a few extra hours at work or just hang out. Bomhoff wanted a lot of free time, and he knew it was within reach with a few months of sacrifice.
More importantly, Bomhoff wanted to make good use of it.
“Last summer, I was talking with my dad about how a lot of kids take advantage of their senior years to take two classes and go home and waste the day away,” Bomhoff said. “I realized I could graduate a semester early, move on in life, go somewhere warm and sharpen up my roping.”
That’s exactly what Bomhoff did.
He took an online math course and another in English and fulfilled his graduation requirements by the end of Laramie County School District 1’s first semester in mid-January. Bomhoff immediately packed up and moved to Wickenburg, Arizona, with three of his four horses.
“It was a struggle to get it knocked out and make it a priority at times,” Bomhoff said. “It was still beautiful in the fall, and I wanted to be out roping. It wasn’t easy, but it was good for me to get it out of the way.”
That allowed him to rope as often as he wanted. The extra practice time helped him capture the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s tie-down roping state championship and earn a spot in his second National High School Finals Rodeo.
Bomhoff will rope at the Cam-plex Events Center in Gillette during Monday night’s main performance and during slack July 21.
“Wickenburg is known as the team roping capital of the world, so there weren’t many competitive opportunities for me in Arizona,” Bomhoff said. “I got to enter a couple amateur rodeos and jackpots every once in a while, but it was mostly just practice runs and sharpening my craft.”
Bomhoff won seven of 18 rodeos during the spring season, and placed second in two more. During the fall, Bomhoff won two of the six rodeos.
“I felt extremely consistent and was able to keep momentum going when I got back from Arizona,” Bomhoff said. “Being a senior and having experience and knowing what to expect at all the rodeos worked to my advantage. I put in more hours practicing than most of the kids I roped against.
“I also have a pretty nice horse, which is really important in what we do.”
Jetta — Bomhoff’s primary tie-down roping horse — didn’t make the trip to Arizona. She was able to rest back home after a hard spring and summer of competition.
“She was pretty green when I got her,” Bomhoff said. “I’ve ridden her all four years of high school, and we really started to click and cover some ground the past couple years. I’m more experienced, and she is getting the runs she needs. We both know our jobs.”
Bomhoff struggled at last year’s NHSFR. He drew a tough calf in the first round, and his second calf kicked hard once he got it flanked.
“Last year was really eye-opening,” Bomhoff said. “I had been to big stages before, and I kind of knew what to expect, but that was still different. Having that experience should be really beneficial when I go back there.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.