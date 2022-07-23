CHEYENNE – Ty Pope’s decision about where to attend college had just as much to do with the education he’d get in the rodeo arena as the one he’d receive in the classroom. Maybe more.

Pope – who hails from Williamsburg, Kansas – chose Missouri Valley College because coach Ken Mason has built a reputation for developing some of the best bareback riders in the world.

