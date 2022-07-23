CHEYENNE – Ty Pope’s decision about where to attend college had just as much to do with the education he’d get in the rodeo arena as the one he’d receive in the classroom. Maybe more.
Pope – who hails from Williamsburg, Kansas – chose Missouri Valley College because coach Ken Mason has built a reputation for developing some of the best bareback riders in the world.
Three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion Tim O’Connell once wore Missouri Valley’s purple and orange vest. So did current world No. 1 Jess Pope – Ty’s older brother by three years – and six-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Tanner Aus.
“If you want to be a bareback rider, (Missouri Valley is) probably the place to go,” Ty Pope said. “There are good guys out everywhere, but that’s a great school to go to. That’s been proven.
“(Mason) understands the fundamentals of bareback riding better than anybody I’ve ever met. He sees little things you’re doing wrong that you wouldn’t even think about. He helps fix that.”
Pope hopes to be the next former Viking to have a long and successful bareback career. He’s off to a good start.
The 20-year-old scored 86 points and finished second in the opening quarterfinal of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday afternoon. Tilden Hooper won the round with an 88-point ride. O’Connell also earned a spot in the semifinals with an 84.5-point ride.
Nick Pelke, another Missouri Valley standout, was just outside a semifinal spot with 84 points.
Pope captured the College National Finals Rodeo championship in mid-June in Casper. He scored 318.5 points on four rides to claim the crown.
His success hasn’t been limited to the college ranks, though. Pope recently won the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an 86.5 in the final round. That tournament-style rodeo earned him more than $16,500, which is enough to buy his full PRCA membership card 11 times over. However, Pope plans to hold off on buying his card so he can make a run at rookie of the year honors over a full season.
He’ll have help in that endeavor because his efforts thus far have earned him preference for some of rodeo’s premier winter events.
“I’ve got two years of college left, so I’m going to head out with my brother next year,” Pope said. “I have an outstanding coach and my brother, who will dang sure correct me if I’m doing something wrong. I have to stay fundamentally sound.”
Consolation prize
CFD teamed up with three sponsors to give a $100 gas credit to contestants who didn’t advance out of the quarterfinals this week. The rodeo expects 432 competitors to benefit from the credits.
“Professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls earn their living by traveling along highways and backroads to rodeos in towns across the country,” CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said in a news release. “The price of gas at the pump is high for all of us. Even more so when you are hauling a horse trailer and driving a big pickup. We are so fortunate these hardworking athletes travel to Cheyenne, and we thank them.”
Hirsig noted that CFD is not the first rodeo to offer a gas credit, but the $100 amount is the biggest. CFD also is giving it to many more contestants than other events.
Defending champs
O’Connell advanced to the semifinals in bareback, but another 2021 CFD champ wasn’t as lucky Saturday.
Steer wrestler Newt Novich of Twin Bridges, Montana, posted a time of 8.1 seconds, which was fifth-fastest in the quarterfinal round. The top four in each event advance to the semifinals.
Local hands
Former Laramie County Community College and University of Wyoming saddle bronc rider Houston Brown scored 78.5 points during his attempt Saturday. It was the ninth-best score of the round.
Steer wrestler Brian Snell of Wheatland, Wyoming, and breakaway roper Casey Rae Reimer of Laramie, Wyoming, both had no-times.
