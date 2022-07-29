CHEYENNE – One of the largest roars coming from the grandstands at Frontier Park was when Mike Johnson was entering the rodeo arena – even before his run out of Chute 9.
There’s more to the legendary Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tie-down roper’s run during Friday’s first semifinal performance of the 126th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. There’s his history, and a current incredible effort he put forth after tearing a hamstring during Wednesday’s quarterfinal.
“I strung my calf, set down to tie him, and when I threw my right leg out when I hit the ground, my hamstring tore kind of high,” Johnson said about Wednesday’s run that ended with him sporting a bit of a limp. “Of course, two days isn’t enough time to recuperate. I’ve done all I could, but gave it all I had (Friday).”
The other contestants – a collection of who’s who of PRCA tie-down roping – also gave respect and a tip of the hat to the 58-year-old and 23-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, who has earned more than $2.3 million in his career.
Johnson, who hails from Henryetta, Oklahoma, is a former Cheyenne Frontier Days champion in 1997 and 2003, the latter being the same year he won the average at the NFR.
Before his semifinal run, he was using the fence to stretch in Cowboy Alley, and moments before entering the chute, was slapping his own face in preparation.
“I was just trying to get some adrenaline going and some pain out of me with the hamstring,” Johnson said. “But it felt good with the crowd behind you, and I will be back next year.”
Johnson was in the running to the end, with hopes of finishing in the top six to advance to Sunday’s championship performance with a run of 14.2 seconds. His ride, dismount and run to the calf seemed normal, despite the injury, but the calf was a tad uncooperative for the tie.
“Obviously, when you are trying competing in a sudden-death style like this, drawing a calf that doesn’t kick is a big benefit,” Johnson said. “When that calf kicked, there was not much I could do.”
Johnson was still in the running with just two ropers left, but finished one spot out in seventh.
“I’ve still been rodeoing my whole career every summer a little, and this is one of the rodeos I always try to make and come to,” Johnson said. “I enjoy roping, and as long as I am still able to get on a horse and compete a little bit, I will still go down the road a bit.
“The 'Daddy of 'em All' is special to everyone, and special to me. I’ve been coming here since I was 6 years old and with my brother when he competed. So, I’m trying to keep the tradition going.”
Rowdy good time
Two bulldoggers by the name of Rowdy competed in Friday's steer wrestling semifinal: Rowdy Norwood of Amarillo, Texas, and Rowdy Parrott of Mamou, Louisiana.
Rowdy Norwood clocked in at 10.7 seconds, but knew he was on the outside looking in as the final run out of Chute 9.
Rowdy Parrott, however, was sweating it out when he earlier threw down a run of 8 seconds flat and had to watch to see if it would hold up. It turned out he sneaked into Sunday’s championship when it was good for sixth place.
“It feels good, and I am excited to come back on Sunday and try to be a little faster to be at the top end of instead of at the bottom,” Parrott said. “Everyone has the same deal going against the same set, and it’s nice to go against that instead of the whole deal (rodeo) when you might not make it back.
“I missed the barrier a bit, and kind of had a tight go, but I kind of had to muster it down, and it worked out to come back on Sunday.”
Parrott qualified for the NFR in 2017 and 2021, and finished ninth last year in the PRCA world standings. He is currently ranked 15th in the world standings before his trip to Cheyenne. The top 15 qualify for the NFR.
“(This year) has been going well, just chipping along and hopefully will keep the hammer down and keep going,” Parrott said.
Raising awareness
If you notice a yellow feather sported on the hat of a worker in the arena during the rodeo – and especially the pickup men – it's because of awareness being raised for mental health and suicide prevention. The theme "everyone needs a pickup man" is supported by the trend, and even a video of country musician Garth Brooks has been shown on the screen during each rodeo, speaking about the importance of picking one another up.
Local hands
Bareback rider Seth Hardwick, who was a former Laramie resident and now calls Ranchester, Wyoming, home, scored an 80.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s bucking horse called Southland’s Mental Illness for ninth place.
Former Laramie resident Abbea Faris, who now lives in Grover, Colorado, advanced to the breakaway roping semifinal, but recorded a no-time on Friday.
Former University of Wyoming team-roping header Clayton Van Aken, who now lives in Yoder, Wyoming, and former Laramie County Community College heeler Jayden Johnson from Casper, Wyoming, just missed the championship round with a seventh-place 14.4.
The one chance left for Wyoming contestants to earn a Cheyenne buckle comes down to the brother tandem of team ropers Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson of Casper. The Casper College rodeo team members, coached by their father, Jhett Johnson, clocked a 10.6 for fourth place to advance to the championship round.