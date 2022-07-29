CHEYENNE – One of the largest roars coming from the grandstands at Frontier Park was when Mike Johnson was entering the rodeo arena – even before his run out of Chute 9.

There’s more to the legendary Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tie-down roper’s run during Friday’s first semifinal performance of the 126th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. There’s his history, and a current incredible effort he put forth after tearing a hamstring during Wednesday’s quarterfinal.

David Watson is an assistant editor for WyoSports. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus