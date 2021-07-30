CHEYENNE – Waylon Bourgeois was swarmed by family members shortly after his bareback ride at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.
The Church Point, Louisiana, cowboy made his CFD debut during Thursday afternoon’s performance after being left on the outside looking in for the 2019 edition of the rodeo.
“I came here two years ago and they didn’t let me in. I got drawn out,” Bourgeois said.
Instead, Bourgeois accompanied his traveling partner, Tyler Johnson, who competed at the “Daddy of ’em All.” Johnson didn’t have any luck, but that didn’t keep Bourgeois from wishing he had gotten a chance to ride into Frontier Park Arena.
Thursday’s debut was one to remember. Bourgeois scored 85.5 points on the back of Three Hills Rodeo’s Pony Keg to win the final quarterfinal of CFD. He will compete in the semifinals this weekend.
The 22-year-old was familiar with Pony Keg because his traveling partner, Anthony Thomas, rode it to the tune of 83 points at the World’s Toughest Rodeo on June 12 in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I had never seen him go, but I knew he was pretty good for being a young horse,” Bourgeois said. “They bucked him out to the left and he circled around to the right.
“He got to the fence with (Thomas), so he kind of quit because he got caught up in the fence. (Thursday), he had all the room he ever needed. That first jump out, he was all there. I kept gassing him and it worked out.”
Bourgeois has been sidelined after tearing his groin last month in Pecos, Texas. He isn’t 100% healthy, but decided he needs to be back on the road.
“I went back home, got in the gym and started training,” Bourgeois said. “I told myself if I want it bad enough, I’ll go get it. I’m healing up.”
Bull riding
Jack Gilmore didn’t know he was going to compete at CFD until he was called as a last-minute replacement July 23. He was in Wisconsin at the time, but was prepared he could do anything he could to get to Cheyenne.
“I’ve been on Cloud 9 ever since they called,” said Gilmore, who is from Ironton, Missouri. “I hurried up and got here.”
It was worth the trip as Gilmore scored 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Chan Man to win Thursday’s quarterfinals. Gilmore was tossed from his draw during Wednesday’s round, and wanted to redeem himself.
“It was do or die and if I didn’t ride this one, I was going home,” the 19-year-old said. “I let the bright lights of this stage get to me. This is my first time riding at a rodeo this big.
“I told myself to treat this like any other rodeo. I was a lot less nervous.”
J.B. Mauney is the No. 3-ranked bull rider in the latest Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, and earned $2,397 for winning Wednesday’s quarterfinal. That ride assured him of a spot in this weekend’s semifinals, so Thursday’s quarterfinal was merely an opportunity to pad his pockets.
Mauney capitalized on the opportunity by scoring 85 points on Stace Smith’s Big Country.
“I’ve seen that bull around for a while,” the 34-year-old from Cotulla, Texas, said. “He kind of stepped and headed around to the left. As long as you ride him like you’re supposed to, you’ll be pretty close to winning the round.”
Mauney has spent his bull riding career alternating between the PRCA (2009 and 2021) and Professional Bull Riders circuit (2005-2020). He won the 2013 and ’15 PBR world titles and is one of only a handful of PBR cowboys to reach 500 rides.
Mauney is chasing a PRCA world title this year.
“I was ready to do something different, so we bought an RV, hit the road and haven’t looked back,” he said. “Everywhere I go, (the family) goes.”
Saddle bronc
Cole Elshere has been dealing with a bulging disk in his neck for most of the season. The injury has nagged him since January, and kept him from really pulling on his rein. He was so desperate to ride he started using his left hand to hold his rein.
The Faith, South Dakota, resident has been getting treatment from the Justin Sports Medicine team and was able to ride with his normal hand Thursday. He scored 84 points on Stace Smith’s Satin Sheets to tie Isaac Diaz of Desdemona, Texas, for the quarterfinal win.
“I struggled riding with my left hand,” Elshere said. “I was still riding good with my left arm, but my balance was off because I couldn’t use my dominant hand to balance.
“I was having to focus solely on my free arm and keeping my balance right. My right arm is day-to-day. If we can get the disk to the point the nerves aren’t pinched off, I can use it. If it’s pinched, I can squeeze my hand shut to grip the rein.”
Breakaway roping
Danielle Lowman has struggled getting her 10-year-old horse Lil’ Moe to settle down in the box. The horse has struggled with not breaking the barrier.
“He is so high strung and needed to be ridden down a little bit,” the Gilbert, Arizona, cowgirl said. “It takes me a while to get in the box because he gets really excited by the crowd. I have to be really calm and try to make him think it’s a practice run.
“I had to burn a little energy off of him at other rodeos so he would sit there and score.”
Lil Moe scored just fine Thursday and allowed Lowman to win the quarterfinals with a 5.2-second run. Lowman was one of the last breakaway ropers needed to earn a berth in the main performances through the July 22 wild card round. Now, she’ll run in the semifinals this weekend.
Steer wrestling
Justin Shaffer of Hallsville, Texas, also credited his horse with helping him post a winning time of 5.9 seconds Thursday.
“Horsepower makes such a difference here, so if you ride a good horse that you trust and know what to expect going in, you’re going to be in a good spot,” Shaffer said. “If you’re riding a horse you’re not sure of, it could be difficult.”
Barrel racing
Nellie Miller kept her hopes for a third consecutive CFD title alive by finishing the cloverleaf pattern in 17.37 seconds, which was good enough to win Thursday’s round.
The Cottonwood, California, resident won the 2018 CFD title outright, and shared the 2019 crown with Shali Lord of Lamar, Colorado. Miller credited her horse, Sister, for her success Thursday.
“She was just really consistent, she loves it here and she was really close to the barrels,” she said. “(Sister) was first out on the ground so I think that really helped us.”