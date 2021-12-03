CHEYENNE – Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh’s first career run at the National Finals Rodeo was one to remember.
The 33-year-old and her horse Frenchman Fire Fly finished the cloverleaf pattern in 13.77 seconds, which was good enough to split the go-round win with Cheyenne Wimberly.
“The first run, you’re sitting in the alley and you have butterflies,” Welsh told the PRCA in a video interview. “It’s the top 15 horses in the world and the girls are all great jockeys. I didn’t have any expectations of winning the round, but my horse gave me his all and it paid off.”
Welsh and Wimberly both pocketed $24,167 for their efforts. Welsh entered the NFR seventh in the world standings. The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association hasn’t updated its standings after the first round of the NFR, but Welsh has more than $101,000 in earnings this season.
Welsh wasn’t the only Wyoming contestant to have a strong first round.
Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner took second by scoring 88.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Irish Eyes. He earned $21,336, which moved him up to seventh in the world standings with $129,552 in earnings.
Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress took third on Korkow Rodeo’s Cricket with an 87.5-point ride. The 25-year-old pocketed $16,111 in the first round. He remains third in the world standings with $168,335 in earnings.
The second go-round of the NFR is tonight in Las Vegas.