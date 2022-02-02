Get out the heavy-duty long johns. An Arctic chill seeps in from the north through today. With the nippy temperatures, getting outside can be dangerous. Dress carefully if you must go out for any length of time. Luckily it won’t hang around long. There’s also snow continuing today, especially east of the Continental Divide. This snow blast could also deliver some nice snow to the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Expect warmer temperatures, moderating to near normal by the end of the week and into the weekend. Another storm rushes through with breezes Saturday. This one brings very chilly overnight lows, but warming during the day Sunday.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are very good with a slight bout of powder today. That’s welcome since Mother Nature has been a bit stingy with the white stuff recently. The forecast is for only 1 inch before the weekend and then another dusting Sunday.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, saw mostly blue skies with just 3 inches of snow the past five days. The next five days will bring a slight layer of “freshies” to the slopes, with 2 inches in the forecast and then another 3 inches by the middle of next week.
Skiers at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also saw very little new snow the past few days, with just 3 inches Tuesday night. A total of 2 inches are in the forecast over the next 10 days. The area is now at 88% of average snowpack for this point of the season, a drop of 8% since last week.
Fresh snow also comes with the cold temperatures today and Thursday in Colorado. Steamboat saw no new snow the last five days, with 3 inches in the forecast for the next 10 days. Winter Park saw 2 inches of snow the past five days, but should see 6 inches by the weekend and just 2 inches after that into the middle of next week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths remained mostly steady, although with little new snow since the start of last weekend. That changes today. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is now at 111% of average for this time of year, a 7% decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there is a total of 134 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is the same as last week, possibly due to a lack of updates of the data. This is well past the 105 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are very good, but bundle up. Between the temperature and breezes, it could be dangerously nippy the next few days. On the plus side, winds ease as the temperatures drop, but both the temperature and the breezes pick up again Saturday. By Sunday winds ease, but temperatures drop again.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report generally safe avalanche conditions for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “low” at all elevations. This doesn’t mean to let down your guard. Use caution in steep terrain, especially above cliffs, rocks or trees.
Conditions are very good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. The 4 inches of snow that blanketed the trails before last weekend were packed well due to a lot of ski and snowshoe traffic through the weekend. Formal grooming is unlikely this season.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage and are well packed by users. The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. The Green Rock trailhead parking lot is plowed for non-motorized users so they can avoid having to weave up to the trailhead with all the snowmobile traffic.
The snow is very good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. About 6 inches of snow blanketed the area late last week, greatly helping the thin base. More is likely today. The Nordic trails are groomed daily for both skate and classic techniques. This Sunday marks the second session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs. Expect crowded conditions around the Tie City Trailhead from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Happy Jack multi-use trails are in great shape with grooming after every snowfall. These trails offer an excellent option for those heading out via snowbike or snowshoes. Using the Happy Jack Trailhead is recommended for these modes, especially on weekends. This is also the location to access the nearby sledding area on the old ski hill. Conditions there are good.
Snow depths remained steady across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 48 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 46 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 1-inch increase from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 58 inches, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 69 inches, a 3-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 60 inches, a 2-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 14 inches of snow, a 3-inch increase from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles. Coverage is good with an improving base.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are excellent with a well-groomed base, open to all non-motorized forms of travel.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions with 4 inches new last week. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are excellent with very good coverage. Trails are user-packed with a good base.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: There’s plenty of snow, but bundle up for extremely cold temperatures. Avalanche danger is low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 72-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 67-inch base; 13 lifts, 125 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Snow King: 23-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 10-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 49-inch base; 9 lifts, 122 trails and 84% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 46-inch base; 35 lifts, 180 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 44-inch base; 23 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 53 trails and 82% of terrain open.
Keystone: 34-inch base; 20 lifts, 115 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Loveland: 43-inch base; 10 lifts, 85 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 70-inch base; 15 lifts, 168 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Vail: 51-inch base; 25 lifts, 266 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 53-inch base; 23 lifts, 158 trails and 94% of terrain open.