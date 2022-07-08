CHEYENNE – A small adjustment in Gianni Aguilar’s swing helped her quickly rise up the batting order for Cheyenne Extreme.
“We worked a little tweak to her finish,” under-18 Extreme coach Adam Galicia said. “She has a tendency to lunge at the pitcher, instead of finishing over the plate. We tweaked that part of it, and she’s killing it now. She’s having a great two or three weeks of hitting.”
The result has been Aguilar moving up to second in the order after spending the early part of the summer in the middle of it. She’s boosted her batting average to .439, and has hit three home runs and knocked in 19 RBI – all rank third on the roster. Galicia said he knew with the right fix, Aguilar’s swing could do more damage than what it had been. It just took some time adapting to the adjustment.
“It was a pleasant surprise. I knew she had it in her,” Galicia said. “She struggled a little bit her first weekend out, but that’s because we asked her to do something that didn’t feel comfortable to her. That was my only concern or fear is that she wasn’t going to buy into it. And she did because we worked hard on it in the winter.”
Aguilar lives in Gering, Nebraska, and travels to Cheyenne for practices. This is her second season playing with the Extreme organization, last year being part of the Extreme-Wysocki squad before spending some time in the winter with the Galicia team. Aguilar played with her prep team in Gering last fall, helping the Bulldogs go 24-11 and advance to the Class B district tournament.
One of the improvements she said she’s made during her short career with Extreme has been playing with more positivity, which has helped her game evolve overall.
“Staying positive has helped me play well, and having good mental toughness on the field changes a lot of things for me,” Aguilar said. “I’ve grown as an athlete with my mentality. It’s made me a better player.”
Joining the Extreme opened Aguilar’s eyes to a different aspect, as well.
“You have to want to play for your team, and I’ve grown in that part of the game,” she said. “Changing over to Cheyenne Extreme helped me grow there.”
Standing at 5-foot-1, Aguilar’s quickness has always given her an advantage on the base path. It was one of the things Galicia said he didn’t look forward to when Extreme would match up with Aguilar’s club team in the past. She currently leads Cheyenne with seven stolen bases.
“When we competed against them, she was one of their toughest outs,” the coach said. “The kind of speed she has, you can’t teach any of that. She’s a terror in the bases.”
Aguilar didn’t disregard the commitment it takes to play for Extreme, considering the time that has to be carved out and the 77 miles each way just to make it to practice.
Typically a shortstop, she has spent the summer playing second base for Cheyenne, another adjustment and commitment she’s been willing to make to benefit the team.
“It was a little difficult with all of the traveling, but it’s definitely a good change. The people in Cheyenne have made it easy; they’re very welcoming,” Aguilar said. “I’m happy that I chose to come play for Extreme. I think it bettered me as an athlete and was a good decision.”