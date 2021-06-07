CHEYENNE – Errors put Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia behind early in the Extreme Weekend under-18 championship game Sunday afternoon.
All three runs the Parker (Colorado) Stampede scored were the result of three Cheyenne errors.
One big inning with the bats wiped all that away and helped the Extreme come away with an 8-3 victory at Brimmer Park.
Stampede’s first two batters reached base on errors and scored on pitcher Campbell Coddington’s double to center for a 2-0 first-inning lead. Third baseman Brogan Allen helped Cheyenne (6-0) cut the lead in half during the bottom of the frame when she doubled to left field to score Taylor Klein from first.
Parker got two runners on with one out in the third when Sarah Dennison lined out to Extreme pitcher Ariana Galicia. Galicia fired the ball to first to try to double off Coddington, but the ball was short of first baseman Gracie Oswald and went into foul territory allowing Avery Santorno to score from second for a 3-1 Stampede advantage.
“The juices were flowing pretty good with it being the championship game and our first weekend out,” Cheyenne assistant coach Michael Galicia said. “We were a little lax, but these girls are gamers and they found a way to overcome a little adversity and play well the rest of the game.”
Extreme responded in the fourth. Klein, Allen and Oswald loaded the bases on consecutive singles, and sophomore Jaylyn Christensen cleared the bases with a double to center field. Christensen said she stepped to the plate with a simple approach.
“I was just looking to hit the ball and put it in play,” Christensen said. “I just wanted to get a base hit and make something happen.”
Jordyn Wright’s groundout to short scored Christensen from third for a 5-3 lead. Janey Adair singled with two outs, and second baseman Trista Stehwien scored Wright on a single to left to put Cheyenne up 6-3. Klein added a two-run single up the middle to give Extreme an 8-3 cushion.
“The girls did a good job of working deep into counts and getting on base,” Michael Galicia said. “They were very disciplined at the plate, loaded the bases and (Christensen) came through with her hit. That was a big momentum swing.”
Adair stepped into the circle and made sure momentum stayed on Extreme’s side, striking out four and allowing just three hits over the final three innings to pick up her third win of the season. Adair said entering the circle with a lead and Ariana Galicia’s pitching set her up for success.
“Pitching after Ari always makes my faster pitches seem even faster,” Adair said. “She has velocity, but she pitches more for movement. I pitch a little harder, and that change throws the other team off and makes it easier to get strikeouts or keep them off balance.”
Stampede got two on with no outs in the sixth before Rachael Adams lined a pitch into right-center field. Oswald ranged well to her left and made a running catch. Both of Parker’s runners were well off the base, and Oswald fired the ball to Klein for a force out at second. Klein’s attempt to turn a triple play came up just short, but Extreme got out of the inning when Adair struck out Zoe Paben.
“That play was huge,” Adair said. “I got my confidence back and started throwing har and accurate again.”
Extreme advanced to the title game with a 6-0 win over the Gillette Blue Jays. Adair didn’t allow a hit in that contest, striking out seven and giving up just one walk.
“I had a good game, but there were so many good plays made behind me,” Adair said. “There were a couple great catches on balls that could have been doubles and triples, and the infielders were really playing on their toes.”
Klein paced Extreme on the tournament’s final day by going 6 for 9 with a double and three RBIs. She was 4 for 4 in the title game. Christensen and Oswald added four hits each, while Allen and Stehwien had two hits apiece. Ariana Galicia and Wright both had two hits.
CHEYENNE 4, FORT COLLINS 3
Fort Collins…… 300 0 – 3 4 2
Cheyenne…… 112 0 – 4 7 1
Fort Collins pitching: Dickinson and Huff. Cheyenne pitching: Christensen, Mi. Moorehouse (2) and Stehwien.
W: Mi. Moorehouse (2-0). L: Dickinson.
CHEYENNE 6, GILLETTE 0
Gillette…… 000 00 – 0 0 3
Cheyenne…… 023 1X – 6 7 0
Gillette pitching: Wilkerson, Snyder (3) and J. Groombridge. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien.
W: Adair (2-0). L: Wilkerson.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Klein).
CHEYENNE 8, PARKER 3
Parker…… 201 000 0 – 3 9 4
Cheyenne…… 100 070 X – 8 12 3
Parker pitching: Coddington and S. Dennison. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Adair (5) and Naughton.
W: Adair (3-0). L: Coddington.
2B: Parker 2 (Coddington, Jacobs); Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Christensen).