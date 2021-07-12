CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team ran roughshod over the competition en route to the Colorado USSSA B state championship in Loveland, Colorado.
Cheyenne (25-7-1) went 4-0 during bracket play Sunday, beating the Colorado Springs Thunder 6-1 in the title tilt. Junior Janey Adair was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
In the pitcher’s circle, Adair struck out 17 hitters over 12 innings of work, allowing just one run and six hits. She tossed a perfect game during pool play Saturday. Adair also batted .353 (6 for 17) with a double, two triples and six RBIs.
Cheyenne opened bracket play with a 9-2 win over the Greeley Fever. It topped the Highlands Ranch Thunder 11-0 in the quarterfinals and took down Castle Rock Prodigy 8-0 in the semifinals.
Senior Michaela Moorehouse led the way offensively Sunday, going 6 for 7 (.857) with three RBIs. Sophomore Trista Stehwien was 8 for 10 with eight RBIs, while Taylor Klein was 8 for 12 with two doubles and six RBIs.
Senior Ariana Galicia was 7 for 14 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Junior Brogan Allen launched a pair of home runs and drove home seven runs.
Galicia tossed a no-hitter in the semifinals against Castle Rock, striking out eight. Moorehouse fanned eight during her complete game win over Highlands Ranch. She also threw a scoreless inning of relief against Greeley.
Adair went the distance in the circle in the championship game, striking out 12 while scattering six hits and walking none.
Next up for Extreme is the USSSA National Championship starting July 20 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
CHEYENNE 9, GREELEY 2
Cheyenne…… 440 1 – 9 12 1
Greeley…… 101 0 – 2 3 1
Cheyenne pitching: Christensen, Mi. Moorehouse (4) and Neider. Greeley pitching: Weinbender, Kingsley (3) and Trubia.
W: Christensen (2-1). L: Weinbender.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Klein, Oswald). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Allen).
CHEYENNE 11, HIGHLANDS RANCH 0
Cheyenne…… 164 – 11 12 0
Highlands Ranch…… 000 – 0 3 0
Cheyenne pitching: Mi. Moorehouse and Naughton. Highlands Ranch pitching: Orona, Oberle (2) and Maiwald.
W: Mi. Moorehouse (5-3). L: Oberle.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Adair, Galicia, Wright); Highlands Ranch 1 (Newmiller).
CHEYENNE 8, CASTLE ROCK 0
Cheyenne…… 100 7 – 8 10 0
Castle Rock…… 000 0 – 0 0 1
Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien. Castle Rock pitching: Kirt, Jenkins (2), Zuckermandel (4) and Ermel and With (4).
W: Galicia (7-1). L: Kirt.
CHEYENNE 6, COLORADO SPRINGS 1
Cheyenne…… 005 010 – 6 11 0
Colorado Springs…… 010 000 – 1 6 0
Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien. Colorado Springs pitching: Hall, Pakenham and Cox.
W: Adair (8-1). L: Pakenham.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Galicia, Klein); Colorado Springs 1 (Starr). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Allen).