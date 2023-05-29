Cheyenne Extreme softball logo

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fast pitch softball team went 3-0 during pool play at the Memorial Day Classic on Sunday in Fort Lupton, Colorado.

Cheyenne opened the day with an 8-0 victory over Prairie Fire 16U before beating Play Ball Outlaws (13-5) and Prodigy Short (11-4).


