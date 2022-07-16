CHEYENNE — Each player in the lineup recorded at least one hit for the Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team in a 10-0 win over the Kansas Nitro on Friday at the USSSA national tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
Gracie Oswald was 2 for 3 with three RBI and Jaylyn Christensen had a two-run triple. McKenzie Millar was 2 for 2 with two RBI and a solo home run. Trista Stehwien was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Christensen also pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Christensen allowed one run on six hits and struck out six in Cheyenne’s 3-1 victory over the Fusion Heat (Lennox, South Dakota) in its second game.
Destiny Gonzales was 2 for 2 and Olivia Moorhead had Cheyenne’s lone RBI, whose other two runs came on passed balls.
Cheyenne (25-14-2) will play in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. today.
WYCO goes 1-1 at Wyoming USA state tourney
CHEYENNE — The WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team dropped its first game at the Wyoming USA state tournament 6-5 to the Wyoming Havoc (Gillette) on Friday in Gillette.
WYCO scored four runs in the fourth and one run in the seventh inning, and had the tying run on third base with no outs, but couldn’t push the run across. Cameron Moyte was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Aubrianna Garcia knocked in a run.
WYCO defeated the Gillette BlueJays in its second game 13-1. Brogan Allen and Taylor Gebhart combined for to pitch a two-hitter with zero earned runs. Drue Mirich was 1 for 2 with two RBI and Lauren Lucas knocked in two runs. Gracen Mount was 2 for 2 with two RBI.