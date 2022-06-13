Trista Stehwien

Trista Stehwien

Trista Stehwien

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports////

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team lost both of its bracket play games at the Super Series on Sunday in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Extreme (9-5-2) started bracket play with a 3-1 loss to the Overland Park (Kansas) Rebels.

Junior Trista Stehwien and sophomore Gracie Oswald both went 2 for 2. Oswald had a double, as did Destiny Gonzales. Arianna Canseco’s lone hit was an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Junior right-hander Jaylyn Christensen went all 3-2/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out six and giving up six hits.

The Pauls Valley (Oklahoma) Dynamite ended Cheyenne’s run at the tournament with an 8-0 win.

Haley Loya had the Extreme’s lone hit in that contest.

WYCO’s rally falls short against Bear Creek

CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-18 girls fastpitch softball team pulled within a run of the Bear Creek (Colorado) Outlaws during single-elimination bracket play at the Rise Above Showcase on Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bear Creek pushed across a pair of runs in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Taylor Gebhart’s single to left in the bottom half of the frame scored leadoff hitter Janey Adair to trim the advantage to 2-1.

The Outlaws added a run in the fifth to go ahead 3-1.

WYCO (6-3-1) started its comeback effort in the sixth when Adair hit a one-out triple to center. She scored on Jayden Gashler’s sacrifice fly to center. Gebhart drew a walk before Lauren Lucas lined out to short to end the inning.

Adair was 2 for 3, while Aubrianna Garcia’s lone hit was a double. Gebhart worked five innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out three and allowing just four hits. Adair pitched the final two innings, striking out four and allowing no hits.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus