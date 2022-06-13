CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team lost both of its bracket play games at the Super Series on Sunday in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Extreme (9-5-2) started bracket play with a 3-1 loss to the Overland Park (Kansas) Rebels.
Junior Trista Stehwien and sophomore Gracie Oswald both went 2 for 2. Oswald had a double, as did Destiny Gonzales. Arianna Canseco’s lone hit was an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Junior right-hander Jaylyn Christensen went all 3-2/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out six and giving up six hits.
The Pauls Valley (Oklahoma) Dynamite ended Cheyenne’s run at the tournament with an 8-0 win.
Haley Loya had the Extreme’s lone hit in that contest.
WYCO’s rally falls short against Bear Creek
CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-18 girls fastpitch softball team pulled within a run of the Bear Creek (Colorado) Outlaws during single-elimination bracket play at the Rise Above Showcase on Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Bear Creek pushed across a pair of runs in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Taylor Gebhart’s single to left in the bottom half of the frame scored leadoff hitter Janey Adair to trim the advantage to 2-1.
The Outlaws added a run in the fifth to go ahead 3-1.
WYCO (6-3-1) started its comeback effort in the sixth when Adair hit a one-out triple to center. She scored on Jayden Gashler’s sacrifice fly to center. Gebhart drew a walk before Lauren Lucas lined out to short to end the inning.
Adair was 2 for 3, while Aubrianna Garcia’s lone hit was a double. Gebhart worked five innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out three and allowing just four hits. Adair pitched the final two innings, striking out four and allowing no hits.