Aubrianna Garcia

Aubrianna Garcia

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team was held scoreless in a 8-0 loss to Fusion Premier Marx on Friday at the Colorado Sparkler in Denver.

Gianni Aguilar and Ella Neider tallied Extreme’s only two hits in the contest. Fusion picked up four runs in both the third and fifth innings.

Cheyenne (15-11-2) plays American Freedom Platinum at 10 a.m. today.

WYCO drops one at Sparkler

CHEYENNE — Aubrianna Garcia knocked in the lone run for the WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team in a 15-1 loss to the New Jersey Cheetahs on Friday at the Colorado Sparkler.

New Jersey took an 11-0 run lead after the first inning. Jayden Gashler and Cameron Moyte were both 1 for 2.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus