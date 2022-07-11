CHEYENNE – A late comeback for the Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team fell short in a 4-2 loss to Prodigy-Botos (Castle Rock, Colorado) in the championship game of the Mountain States Championship on Sunday in Loveland, Colorado.
Extreme went 3-1 on Sunday 6-1 in the tournament.
Trista Stehwien hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning against Prodigy, but Extreme’s only other run came in the top of the sixth frame on an RBI single from Lillian Vallejo. Jaylyn Christensen allowed two earned runs on eight hits and struck out seven batters in five innings in the circle.
Vallejo pitched a no-hitter for the second consecutive day to lift Extreme to a 10-0 win over the Colorado Strike Force Delta (Arvada, Colorado) in its first game of the day.
Vallejo stuck out four batters in the three-inning contest. Destiny Gonzales was was 2 for 2 with three RBI and two doubles and Gianni Aguilar was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a triple.
Cheyenne (21-13-2) defeated the Broadway Bombers-Red (Scottsbluff, Nebraska) 6-4 in its second game. Christensen pitched all four innings, giving up one earned run and striking out seven.
Gonzales and Vallejo each drove home two runs. Vallejo was named co-most valuable player of the tournament.
Extreme scored seven runs in the fourth inning in an 11-7 win over the Colorado Diamonds - Rood (Littleton, Colorado) in the semifinals.
Gracie Oswald was 1 for 2 with a two-run home run and three RBI and Gonzales hit a solo home run. Christensen was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Haylee Harder knocked in two runs.
WYCO drops first game of bracket play in Loveland
CHEYENNE — The WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team fell 11-0 to the Blaze 18U (Berthoud, Colorado) during bracket play at the Mountain States Championship.
The Blaze scored 10 runs in the third inning to end the game early. Brogan Allen and Marissa Moorehouse had the lone two hits for WYCO (9-13-2).