CHEYENNE — The under-18 Cheyenne Extreme fastpitch softball team fell to the CV Blue Sox Elite (Smithfield, Utah) 10-9 behind a walk-off sacrifice fly in its second game Friday at the Rocky Mountain National in Draper, Utah.
Extreme scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead after trailing for the entire contest. That inning featured three home runs – a three-run shot from Gianni Aguilar, a solo shot from Gracie Oswald and a three-run homer from Jaylyn Christensen.
Christensen was 2 for 4 with four RBI, and Arianna Canseco was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Cheyenne also lost 6-0 to American Freedom (Aurora, Colorado) in its first game of the day. Extreme (13-8-2) only had two hits in the game, including a double from Trista Stehwien.
WYCO goes 1-1 in South Dakota
CHEYENNE — Janey Adair allowed zero runs and two hits in a complete game, four-inning effort to lift the WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Diamonds - Rood on Friday at the Mount Rushmore Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Third baseman Brogan Allen was 2 for 2 with two RBI and catcher Aubrianna Garcia knocked in WYCO’s other run.
A late comeback fell short in WYCO’s second game of the day. Trailing 6-3 entering the final frame against South Dakota Legacy, Rylee Coates hit a two-run single, but WYCO wasn’t able to push Coates across in the 6-5 loss.
Coates finished with two RBI and left fielder Drue Mirich was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Garcia was 1 for 2 with one RBI.
WYCO (7-4-1) plays Minot Storm Blue at 12:30 p.m. today.