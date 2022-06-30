CHEYENNE — A four-run sixth inning helped the under-18 Cheyenne Extreme fastpitch softball team pick up an 11-6 win over Western Kansas Extreme in its first game of the Colorado Sparkler on Thursday in Denver.
Destiny Gonzales was 3 for 4 with three RBI and a two-run home run, and Trista Stehwien was 3 for 3 with a two-run home run. Gracie Oswald was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Arianna Canseco and Lillian Vallejo both knocked in a run.
Cheyenne lost to Nightmare Elite 18A (Philadelphia) 5-3 in its second game of the day.
Stehwien and Oswald were both 2 for 3, and Ella Neider had Extreme’s lone RBI with a solo home run in the top of the third.
WYCO drops two games
CHEYENNE — The under-18 WYCO fastpitch softball team dropped both of its games Thursday at the Colorado Sparkler.
WYCO dropped its first game to Fusion Premier Marx 8-0 and combined for just three total hits – one each from Brogan Allen, Lauren Lucas and Gracen Mount. Mackenzie Sisson hit a three-run home run for the Fusion in the top of the third, making it 7-0.
WYCO’s second game was an 8-3 loss to the Kentucky Mojo. Allen was 4 for 4 with a solo home run in the top of the first, giving WYCO the lead, but the Mojo responded with a four-run frame.
Lucas had WYCO’s other RBI and was 1 for 4 with a double.